There's One Scene In The Perfect Neighbor That Is Even More Gut-Wrenching Because Of The Body Cam Footage

There is no shortage of impactful true crime documentaries available with a Netflix subscription, and The Perfect Neighbor has quickly risen to the top of that list. What starts out as a series of incidents where an elderly woman routinely calls the cops on neighborhood kids playing by her house, slowly divolves into a gut-wrenching American tragedy where no one is left unaffected. All of this, I should add, is told through body cam, cell phone, and interrogation room footage.

This choice by director Geeta Gandbhir not only makes The Perfect Neighbor one of the most noteworthy documentaries on the 2025 movie schedule, but also one of the best in recent memory. And this is no more true than it is in one shocking, and utterly gut-wrenching moment halfway through the new Netflix original.

The Perfect Neighbor Is One Of The Rawest True Crime Docs I’ve Ever Watched

When I first heard about The Perfect Neighbor and its novel approach to the true crime genre, I was curious to see how this would play out. Little did I know, but I was about to start the rawest, most emotionally grueling, and unique documentary of the year. Whereas other docs depend on suspenseful music, interviews, narration, and other post-production tricks, Geeta Gandbhir used nothing but footage captured on the scene of the crime.

Watching the series of events leading to Susan Lorincz shooting Ajike Owens that June 2023 night was something to behold, especially as the highly decorated documentary shows one visit after another by the police after being called for another disturbance. You almost feel as if you’re right there with the police, neighbors, and other involved parties throughout it all.

Though it was pretty much given away that something tragic was going to happen in The Perfect Neighbor, nothing prepares you for the anguish and heartache in the aftermath of Ajike Owens’ death. It’s chaotic, harrowing, and overwhelming as the police and paramedics attempt to render first aid, load her into an ambulance, and try to get a grasp on the situation. But then comes the moment where Owens’ two sons are informed their mother died.

The looks on their faces, the pain in their eyes, the way they collapse under the weight of their shock and grief after hearing the news is something I won’t ever forget, no matter how hard I try. It felt like I wasn’t supposed to be there, wasn’t supposed to be seeing this, it was that raw and emotional.

I Honestly Don’t Think A More Orthodox Approach Would Have Been As Impactful

As I mentioned earlier, true crime docs on Netflix are a dime a dozen, with new films and series dropping every week. And while some of those are impactful, nothing comes close to The Perfect Neighbor, and I think that’s because of its unorthodox approach. With no distractions, no flash, and no polish, this documentary grabs hold of the audience, pulls them in, and doesn’t let go, making them watch it all unfold. I honestly don’t think a standard documentary would be as hard-hitting or unforgettable as this one.

With The Perfect Neighbor having a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, this could end up being one of the premier documentaries of our time. It’s definitely one I won’t soon forget.