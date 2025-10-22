Carmen Electra Went As Pinup Model Bettie Page For Halloween This Year (And Her Dark Hair Is A Trip)

Carmen Electra knows how to slay a look. Remember how she looks in red? Now, the bombshell is kicking off Halloween season by trading her signature blonde hair for jet-black locks this week, channeling one of the most recognizable pin-up models of all time, that being the notorious Bettie Page. Known for her jet bangs, winged eyeliner, and sultry poses, Page has long been a muse for generations of artists, fashion lovers, and performers, and the OG Baywatch cast member, who barely looks like she’s aged, gives the iconic pinup look a modern spin that feels like a full-circle tribute. And the dark hair is a real trip.

In a post shared to her official Instagram, the Scary Movie alum posted a short video of herself in a leopard-print bodysuit, complete with voluminous curls and perfectly sculpted Bettie Page-style bangs. She captioned the post, “‘I was never the girl next door.’ Same, Bettie… same 😉 Celebrating Halloween season, Cali style 🖤” — a nod to one of Page’s most famous quotes. The video, which you can see below, was shot in front of a vintage red convertible against a palm-tree-lined backdrop.

The video quickly racked up comments from fans who were floored by the transformation. Folks couldn’t get enough of the perfect tribute to the timeless icon.

Fans React To Carmen Electra’s Bettie Page Look

Bettie Page rose to fame in the 1950s, becoming a sex symbol of mid-century and pinup culture with her bold style, confidence and trademark dark curls. Electra’s recreation of the look nails every detail, and fans are digging it. Here are just some of the comments flooding the post:

“Waitttt the dark hair is a slayyyy ❤️🔥– @Indiahayleebarton

“A California Halloween never looked soooo good 🔥🔥” – @zarenae

“A terrific tribute to Bettie Page. Halloween—an excellent time to paws and reflect. 🎃 🐾 🐆” – @PaulTrivia

“Wow! Wow! Wow! 😍😍😍” – @egprime434

“SHE A BADDIE 😍🔥” – @enchantedprincesalman

Electra, who’s always leaned into glamour and reinvention throughout her career, has never been shy about paying homage to pop culture trailblazers. Over the years, she’s cited Page as a significant influence on her own aesthetic, and it's clear that fans are here for it.

Let's Talk About Some Past Carmen Electra Halloween Looks

This isn’t the Meet the Spartans actress’s first show-stopping Halloween moment. Carmen Electra has a long history of going all out for spooky season — from her candy-girl ensemble to the red-and-black leather dominatrix look. Also, who could forget that Cats-inspired bodysuit from 2019, or last year's Jessica Rabbit, which you can see below. She consistently blends old Hollywood glamor with her trademark sex appeal, making every costume a moment.

But this year’s homage to Bettie Page might be Electra’s best yet. Her post feels like a cinematic crossover between Baywatch and a 1950s pinup spread. The Ohio native perfectly captured Bettie’s spirit, if only for a moment, and I’m here for it.

While Electra doesn’t have any major projects currently on the 2025 TV schedule or movie release schedule calendar, fans can revisit her career-making turn in Baywatch, streaming now with a Peacock subscription.