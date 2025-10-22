HGTV Fans Have Been Grumpy After Many Cancelations, But There's Good News (Especially For House Hunters Fans)

The past few months have been sorta rough for HGTV fans. Seven shows with devoted fanbases were cut loose over a short period in the summer, with series from popular stars like Christina Haack, Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson, Tarek El Moussa, and Alison Victoria being added to the list of canceled shows in 2025. This has led to millions of viewers being downright angry at the network, but now there is some good news (particularly if you love House Hunters).

After Cancellations, What’s The Good News For HGTV Fans?

While it’s not as though every show that’s ever debuted on HGTV is still airing on the channel, having multiple high profile cancellations within just a few days of each other this summer really pissed off a lot of viewers. It also made them nervous for the fates of every other real estate-based series there, and led other network mainstays like Jonathan Scott and Ty Pennington taking to social media to reassure fans that their shows were safe.

Luckily, along with earlier news that stars such as Ben and Erin Napier, and Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt (of 100 Day Dream Home fame) will have their HGTV shows renewed or be given new spinoffs, there is also word about a brand new programming slate that sees 50 episodes of freshmen shows and a whopping number of new House Hunters installments.

4 New HGTV Shows Have Been Announced

The cabler recently announced that the lineup will soon include four brand new series, including one from the ever-enduring Property Brothers franchise: World’s Bargain Dream Homes, Neighborhood Watch, Botched Homes, and Property Brothers: Under Pressure. All are currently expected to debut at some point in 2026, with the initial seasons giving viewers a total of 50 new episodes of television.

World’s Bargain Dream Homes will follow home buyers who set their sites on “the world’s most affordable properties” which are also “stunning…and in desirable locations around the globe” that usually feature “incredible cost-saving incentives” across 12 episodes. Neighborhood Watch actually showcases “hilarious, outrageous and downright bizarre moments caught on home surveillance video” by using footage from security cameras, nanny cams and everything in between, and Season 1 will have 16 episodes to get audiences hooked.

Meanwhile, Botched Homes will show Florida contractor Charlie Kawas and his crew as they “right the wrongs of shoddy contractors and DIY projects gone awry” to give homeowners abodes they can actually live in safely and with aesthetic pleasure. And, last but certainly not least, the 14-episode Property Brothers: Under Pressure sees the entertaining Scott twins “guide clients through the highs and lows of the home buying process” from the initial search all the way to creating “stunning, smart and functional design solutions” to make sure their clients land in their dream homes.

House Hunters Is Getting Hundreds Of New Episodes

All of that is already amazing and certainly could offer HGTV lovers plenty of options for replacing some of their canceled faves, but the big winners from this latest announcement are those who never tire of watching (the relatively fake) House Hunters. Through the end of 2026, audiences will be treated to an unbelievable 400 brand new episodes of the long-running series.

In addition, the remainder of the 2025 TV schedule will have premieres from new and returning series and specials, as well, with Fixer to Fabulous, Cheap A$$ Beach Houses, Hoarding for the Holidays, My Lottery Dream Home and My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Happy Ending, and White House Christmas 2025 also hitting the air. So, even though it still sucks to have lost shows like Bargain Block and Farmhouse Fixer, at least we’ll have lots of new content to watch!