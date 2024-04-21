‘Gonna Miss My Partners In Crime Solving.’ The CSI: Vegas Cast (And Fans) Get Candid About CBS' Cancelation

It’s been a bad cancelation season for remakes so far. I’m still smarting from the giant ax NBC took to Quantum Leap ’s remake , and now news CSI: Vegas has been canceled by CBS has come down the pipeline too. I’m not gonna lie, all my favorite remakes not making it to the fall 2024 TV schedule hurts, but it’s not just me feeling all the feels. The CSI:Vegas cast got the news when we did, and some of them have shared their feelings as well.

Original franchise OG Marg Helgenberger's, who returned for CSI: Vegas, shared a post that hit me particularly hard. She noted the drama “unfortunately” had been canceled, which seems to indicate those who worked on the show weren’t ready for it to go the way of the dinosaur, either. Her emotional message to fans touched on missing her “partners in crime-solving” and also the reason she signed on for a remake of the popular early aughts show to begin with, writing: "We did it all for you.”

One of Helgenberger’s newcomer co-stars Lex Medlin also shared a set photo and spoke about missing the cast and crew “so much” moving forward.

Me too, Medlin, me too. Vegas is not the only recently canceled 2024 show , but it’s one that certainly stings pretty heavily compared to others.

The CSI Fans Are Also Upset CBS Canceled The Show

While ratings have been falling on network TV in recent years and while CSI: Vegas was one of the lower-rated shows on CBS, the Eye Network still commands a larger audience than many --but not all-- other traditional TV channels. The numbers had also been up for the series after CBS shifted the remake from Thursday night in Season 2 to Sunday night this season, and the series was averaging over six million viewers in Live+7 ratings. So, there were some positive signs before CBS ultimately made the decision to cancel the show ahead of what would have been Season 4.

With viewership growing, the fans did not hold back in their responses, which ranged from sadness to annoyance.

So sad to hear this. ❤️ CBS seems to be cancelling a lot of shows and giving up lame excuses for it.

No. Please save the show.

This is very unfortunate. I really fell that the network did not give the show a chance to hit it's stride and it makes me sad. I hope another network picks it up.

I’m so upset. CBS made a big mistake. Beau will always be a classy guy and I will miss him.

I’m so sorry to hear this news. I love the original series, and was really enjoying this one. Having Catherine Willows back was such a pleasure.❤️

Nooooo that's sucks I love the show. Well hope to see you soon in your next endeavor.

It's small solace, but at least we can revisit episodes with a Paramount+ subscription.

Despite 6.2 million viewers on average, CSI: Vegas was competing to be one of the lowest-rated shows on CBS and that ultimately led to its downfall. With NCIS: Hawai'i and more still potentially on the chopping block, there will be more announcements coming down the pipeline as we head into May, and we'll keep you posted every step of the way.