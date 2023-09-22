Dancing With The Stars Pro Sharna Burgess Gets Real About The Show Possibly Having To Delay Amidst Pressures From Strikers

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars is right around the corner. With the show seeing some major changes, such as a new night and a new co-host, it’s possible there will be one more big hurdle for the dancing series. Amidst the ongoing WGA strike, people have started to picket the reality show because it employs a writer in the WGA, and now it's possible that the premiere will be delayed. Now, pro Sharna Burgess is sharing her take on how DWTS might be affected by the strikes.

While SAG-AFTRA has given the okay for the celebrities to compete since it doesn’t violate their strike rules, DWTS has one WGA writer. Doing the show would be crossing the picket line of the writers' strike, as some members have argued. Even celebrity contestant Matt Walsh has decided to step away from the series until the strike is over. Burgess won’t be returning for Season 32, but she gave her honest thoughts on the situation to PageSix, opening up about the stress and pressure everyone is likely under:

I couldn’t even [tell] you what’s the right decision. All I know is that it must be such a hard position to be in for everyone involved. I could not imagine the pressure and the stress.

The pressures seem to be rising on the set of Dancing With the Stars ahead of its premiere next week. Variety reported that ABC is figuring out a plan for DWTS’ possible delay in terms of scheduling. Reportedly, the network planned to move forward with the premiere initially without the one WGA writer, but pickets have continued to double down outside of locations where rehearsals have been. If more celebrities drop out due to the added pressure and feeling uncomfortable, it would be hard to move on. With 500 other employees, though, the hope is to stay on. Burgess has sympathy for both sides, understanding that what they’re going through is not easy:

I can understand the want and the need for both decisions. The decision to want to move ahead for the 500-plus employees that want to be able to feed their families and have a job, or the need to stand in solidarity with the WGA and SAG to create real change for people. I get both sides, and I truly feel for them in this moment.

As of now, the Season 32 premiere of Dancing With the Stars will proceed as planned on Tuesday, September 26. Since that is still a few days away, it’s possible the show will be delayed. It’s hard to know what tensions are like on the set and during rehearsals, but it seems like anything could happen between now and Tuesday. Fans will just have to keep their eyes out for any news. Since talks are resuming between the WGA and AMPTP, it’s also possible a resolution is finally on the horizon, but you never know what could happen.

Meanwhile, there will be a lot to look forward to when DWTS does finally premiere, whenever that may be. After being a pro and a judge, Julianne Hough is returning to the ballroom as a co-host, replacing Tyra Banks and joining Alfonso Ribeiro. Even though a couple of pros have exited, there will also be some new and returning faces, as well as a new cast of celebrity contestants.

As we get closer to the premiere of Dancing with the Stars, more details will likely be coming out about whether the show will still go on or get delayed. Fans may want to prepare to watch something else on Tuesday, just in case. Luckily, whenever the show does premiere, it will still be part of the 2023 TV schedule.