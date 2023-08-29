Dancing With The Stars Just Announced Two Exits On TikTok And I'm Honestly Really Bummed
More changes for Season 32.
Dancing with the Stars is gearing up for a new season, and longtime fans can expect a lot of changes. After airing solely to those with a Disney+ subscription for its 31st season, the competition will return to ABC this fall while airing simultaneously on the streamer. In addition to that, the cast will see a shakeup, with a new co-host, new judge and the exits of some longtime pros. While it’s nothing new for the DWTS experts to come and go, the latest exit announcements are a real bummer, as Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Cusick each confirmed they won’t be back for Season 32.
The longtime dancers and BFFs both announced their decisions via TikTok, explaining to their followers why they’re choosing to sit out the upcoming season. Let’s take a look at what they had to say.
Why Lindsay Arnold Cusick Is Leaving DWTS
Lindsay Arnold Cusick has been part of Dancing with the Stars since Season 16, serving as a member of the dance troupe from Seasons 17-20 until she rejoined the competition in 2015. The dancer has earned one Mirrorball Trophy, winning Season 25 of the show with actor-singer Jordan Fisher. The professional dancer also sat out last season, as she gave birth to her second daughter in May of this year. Arnold explained on TikTok that her family is the main reason why she’s not coming back to DWTS at this time. In her words:
Considering her husband wouldn’t be able to make the move from Utah to California with her, Lindsay Arnold Cusick determined that the sacrifice would be too much for her children at this time. However, she didn’t rule out coming back “down the road,” and said she wanted to continue to take it one season at a time.
Why Witney Carson Is Leaving Dancing With The Stars
Witney Carson had similar motivations in her reasoning for backing out of DWTS Season 32. Like her BFF, Carson joined the show in 2013, serving as a troupe dancer for two seasons before joining the competition in Season 18. She has since competed on every season except 29, winning the competition with now-co-host Alfonso Ribeiro in Season 19. In her own TikTok post, she explained:
It seems her family also would have been in for a big move, and since she, too, gave birth to her second child in May, Witney Carson admitted that didn’t feel like she was mentally or physically ready for what is required to be on Dancing with the Stars. She said she thinks her break from the show is simply that — a break — and hopefully she’ll be back in the ballroom someday.
With both Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold Cusick welcoming new babies just months ago, it’s probably not the most surprising thing that they’re taking the upcoming season away from DWTS, but it’s still a bummer, and their great attitudes and energy will be missed. Keep an eye on the 2023 TV schedule for that and all of the other upcoming premiere dates.
