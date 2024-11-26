The Dancing With The Stars Season 33 Cast Just Went Through Their Last Rehearsals, And Ilona Maher’s Post Made Me Realize How Much Time Has Flown By

Dancing With the Stars is about to announce the winner of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and I can't wait. The 33rd season of the reality dance competition has been airing on the 2024 TV schedule, and last week they announced the final five through a shocking twist, marking another exciting moment in this eventful season. Now, the remaining couples have gone through their final rehearsals ahead of tonight’s finale, and Ilona Maher’s post made me realize how fast the time has flown by.

It's hard to believe that after DWTS Season 33 premiered in September, it is already time to determine who will take home the trophy. During final rehearsals on Monday, Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher shared an Instagram video with partner Alan Bersten along with the caption, “We might miss us just as much as you will.” Meanwhile, the video’s caption says, “When you only have one more day together,” with the two hugging each other as a sound referencing a 20-minute flight is playing in the background:

A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher) A photo posted by on

Maher and Bersten have certainly become fan favorites throughout the season, especially when she scored big with her Encanto performance on Disney Night. And it's been a delight to see her grow as a dancer.

Now, I can't wait to watch their final performances, especially their freestyle. However, knowing that this will be the last time we see them together in the ballroom is making me emotional. Especially after Maher posted another Instagram video with a compilation of clips from her and Alan's time on DWTS, thanking her partner for everything:

A post shared by Ilona Maher (@ilonamaher) A photo posted by on

The emotions don’t stop there, though, because everyone at Dancing With the Stars has been hard at work at their final dances. Despite going against each other these last several weeks, the couples are still all having fun with each other, as proven by the official DWTS Instagram, which posted a photo of the final five on the last day of rehearsals:

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars) A photo posted by on

It feels like Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik was announced as the first celebrity for Season 33 just yesterday. Now, he is preparing for the finals with partner Rylee Arnold, who will be competing in her first finale as a pro. In an Instagram clip posted by DWTS, the two shared sweet final messages to each other, and I’m not crying; you’re crying:

A post shared by Dancing With The Stars #DWTS (@dancingwiththestars) A photo posted by on

Between Nedoroscik, Maher and more, this cast is pretty special, and it’s going to be hard to choose just one couple to win the Mirrorball. At this point, it could still go to anyone, and you better believe I'll be tuning in for the final moments of this journey that has flown by.

To see the final step in this competition, you can tune in to Dancing with the Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ABC or you can stream it live with a Disney+ subscription. By the end of the night, the latest recipient of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy will finally be announced, and you best believe I'll be as emotional and reflective as all the dancers competing.