Danica McKellar Shared A Touching Response After Alexa PenaVega Opened Up About Life After The Loss Of Her Daughter

Last month, Alexa PenaVega delivered the sad news that her daughter died during birth. Hallmark movie veterans like Candace Cameron Bure and others whom she and her husband, Carlos PenaVega, knew shared their grievances and offered words of comfort. After the Spy Kids alum posted a heartbreaking video speaking about the loss of her daughter, former Hallmark star Danica McKellar gave PenaVega a very touching response.

Alexa PenaVega was fighting back tears speaking to fans on Instagram about the pain she and her husband have gone through since she gave birth to her stillborn daughter, Indy. She mentioned the importance of letting God into her life (something she's spoken about many times before) to help her heal and that “she did not go without purpose” in strengthening her faith, marriage, and family. Danica McKellar, who used to work at Hallmark along with PenaVega, offered touching words of comfort to her friend, writing:

Oh wow... thank you so much for this. It's so encouraging to know you are feeling our prayers and His peace that surpasses understanding. And thank you for that idea of "pain with purpose"... so much beauty in hearing of Indy's incredible impact. And with this video, her life has become a true blessing to us all. ❤️ Holding your family in my prayers, my beautiful friend! 🙏🙏

Danica McKellar really is an amazing friend for offering Alexa PenaVega kind words. The two used to work for Hallmark until McKellar left the network in 2021 to join Great American Family.

For the family-family programming network, The Wonder Years actress has so far starred in The Winter Palace, Christmas at the Drive-In, Swing into Romance, and A Royal Date for Christmas. Her next upcoming movie with GAF, according to Deadline , will be A Royal Christmas Ball which will premiere in November as part of Great American Christmas 2024. However, despite being on different networks, it's clear that both women still support each other.

It’s truly an inconceivable tragedy to go through a loss like Alexa PenaVega and her family went through. Danica McKellar makes an admirable point that the Sleepover actress was wise in sharing the concept of “pain with purpose.” While we never know why tragedies befall us, finding purpose is one step closer to healing. Based on one of PenaVega’s kids checking in on her while filming her Instagram video, it looks like she’s part of a close-knit clan with her husband and three children.

In 2022, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega closed a multi-picture deal with Hallmark . But as many actors have been leaving Hallmark for GAF , it looks like the PenaVegas have found a home within this network too. Their first movie on Great American Family’s streaming platform Great American Pure Flix will be Mr. Manhattan -- which is about a lawyer who becomes responsible for the children of his brother and sister-in-law after they die in a car accident. According to Soaps , GAF CEO Bill Abbott said in a statement that the married pair plan to have “a number of additional projects in development” for the network.

The PenaVegas recently dealt with the devastating tragedy of the loss of their fourth child. But, one thing to be grateful for in tragedy is good friends like Danica McKellar and loving family around you to help you heal. Our hearts at CinemaBlend go out to the PenaVegas.

