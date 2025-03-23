‘Heartbroken.’ A Ton Of Hallmark Stars (And Some GAF Stars Too) Reach Out After The Crossword Mysteries’ Brennan Elliott Confirms His Wife Has Died

The Hallmark family has suffered a heartbreaking loss, as Brennan Elliott, star of the Crossword Mysteries movies and other TV rom-coms at the network, announced that his wife Camilla Row passed away on March 22 following a long battle with cancer. In light of the news, several of Elliott’s Hallmark brethren — as well as actors from their rival network, Great American Family — came together to send their condolences.

Camilla Row was diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2018, but Brennan Elliott first spoke publicly about it in April 2022, after the cancer came back and she received a Stage 4 diagnosis. Elliott announced her passing in a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram that showed his wife smiling on a beach:

Many of Brennan Elliott’s friends and fans were familiar with the struggle his family has been through over the years, and fellow Hallmark star Marcus Rosner — who also appeared with Elliott on the series UnREAL (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) — praised his friend for how open he was to helping others, even in the face of his own family’s turmoil. Rosner said:

I’ll never forget watching you bravely meet fan after fan at the Hallmark Christmas Experience with full presence and an open heart. So many shared their own tragic stories, and you stayed there for hours, really connecting. It was incredible. I watched it take so much out of you. It said everything about how deeply you’re committed to honouring her and everything your family’s been through. I hope you all can rest.

The Hallmark Channel and many of its actors also added their comments, writing:

Hallmark: We are heartbroken for you and your family. We are so sorry.

We are heartbroken for you and your family. We are so sorry. Tamera Mowry: Oh Gosh, I’m so so sorry Brennan. My heart is breaking for you and your family. 😢💔

Oh Gosh, I’m so so sorry Brennan. My heart is breaking for you and your family. 😢💔 Nikki DeLoach: I’m so so sorry, my friend. Absolutely gutted for you and the kids. Wrapping you up in all my love and prayers. ❤️‍🩹

I’m so so sorry, my friend. Absolutely gutted for you and the kids. Wrapping you up in all my love and prayers. ❤️‍🩹 Holly Robinson Peete: 💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️

💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ Will Kemp: Mate, sending you and the family all the love & strength there is in the world. My arms are flying across seas to hug you tight my friend. ♥️

Mate, sending you and the family all the love & strength there is in the world. My arms are flying across seas to hug you tight my friend. ♥️ Cindy Busby: Brennan, my friend, ugh, there are no words! This is so heartbreaking for you and your beautiful family. Your love & care for Cami has always been absolutely inspiring! What an immense loss. Sending love & healing!!!! 🕊️🙏💔

Brennan, my friend, ugh, there are no words! This is so heartbreaking for you and your beautiful family. Your love & care for Cami has always been absolutely inspiring! What an immense loss. Sending love & healing!!!! 🕊️🙏💔 Victor Webster: Sending you and the family tons of love my friend. I know how heavy your heart is and I’m so sorry for your loss.

Sending you and the family tons of love my friend. I know how heavy your heart is and I’m so sorry for your loss. Ashley Williams: Oh my sweet friend I love you so much. This is the nightmare. Please know I am right here for you and the kids and holding you so tight in my heart right now.

Brennan Elliott most recently reunited with frequent co-star Lacey Chabert on Hallmark for His & Hers in 2024. In 2023, he was part of the Countdown to Christmas with Ms. Christmas Comes to Town, in which the titular character is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Despite the fact that Brennan Elliott remained at Hallmark when many of the actors jumped ship to GAF, a couple of those former colleagues also sent their love following Camilla Row’s passing:

Cameron Mathison: This brought me to tears my beautiful friend. We’ve talked many times through her journey and I just love you all so much. I’m so so sorry for your loss and may you hold onto her beautiful memories for a lifetime

This brought me to tears my beautiful friend. We’ve talked many times through her journey and I just love you all so much. I’m so so sorry for your loss and may you hold onto her beautiful memories for a lifetime Jen Lilley: Oh my goodness Brennan, I am so sorry and heartbroken for you all to read this. I will be keeping you all in my prayers constantly. This is a wonderful tribute and I know Cami and Jesus are proud of you and the kids and how much love you share then, now, and for all eternity.

Of course, loyalty to one network or the other doesn’t and shouldn’t mean anything in the face of what Brennan Elliott and his family have been through and are still going through. It’s sweet to see so many Hallmark stars and GAF alums reaching out.

We at CinemaBlend also send our condolences to the actor, and while we want to see him back on the Hallmark movie schedule soon, hopefully he takes as much time as he needs for himself and his family.