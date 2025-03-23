‘Heartbroken.’ A Ton Of Hallmark Stars (And Some GAF Stars Too) Reach Out After The Crossword Mysteries’ Brennan Elliott Confirms His Wife Has Died

News
By published

Our condolences go out to him.

Brennan Elliott stars in Ms. Christmas Comes to Town.
(Image credit: Hallmark)

The Hallmark family has suffered a heartbreaking loss, as Brennan Elliott, star of the Crossword Mysteries movies and other TV rom-coms at the network, announced that his wife Camilla Row passed away on March 22 following a long battle with cancer. In light of the news, several of Elliott’s Hallmark brethren — as well as actors from their rival network, Great American Family — came together to send their condolences.

Camilla Row was diagnosed with gastric cancer in 2018, but Brennan Elliott first spoke publicly about it in April 2022, after the cancer came back and she received a Stage 4 diagnosis. Elliott announced her passing in a lengthy, emotional post on Instagram that showed his wife smiling on a beach:

A post shared by Professional experiencer (@brennanelliott2)

A photo posted by on

Many of Brennan Elliott’s friends and fans were familiar with the struggle his family has been through over the years, and fellow Hallmark star Marcus Rosner — who also appeared with Elliott on the series UnREAL (available to stream with a Netflix subscription) — praised his friend for how open he was to helping others, even in the face of his own family’s turmoil. Rosner said:

I’ll never forget watching you bravely meet fan after fan at the Hallmark Christmas Experience with full presence and an open heart. So many shared their own tragic stories, and you stayed there for hours, really connecting. It was incredible. I watched it take so much out of you. It said everything about how deeply you’re committed to honouring her and everything your family’s been through. I hope you all can rest.

The Hallmark Channel and many of its actors also added their comments, writing:

  • Hallmark: We are heartbroken for you and your family. We are so sorry.
  • Tamera Mowry: Oh Gosh, I’m so so sorry Brennan. My heart is breaking for you and your family. 😢💔
  • Nikki DeLoach: I’m so so sorry, my friend. Absolutely gutted for you and the kids. Wrapping you up in all my love and prayers. ❤️‍🩹
  • Holly Robinson Peete: 💔💔💔💔🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️
  • Will Kemp: Mate, sending you and the family all the love & strength there is in the world. My arms are flying across seas to hug you tight my friend. ♥️
  • Cindy Busby: Brennan, my friend, ugh, there are no words! This is so heartbreaking for you and your beautiful family. Your love & care for Cami has always been absolutely inspiring! What an immense loss. Sending love & healing!!!! 🕊️🙏💔
  • Victor Webster: Sending you and the family tons of love my friend. I know how heavy your heart is and I’m so sorry for your loss.
  • Ashley Williams: Oh my sweet friend I love you so much. This is the nightmare. Please know I am right here for you and the kids and holding you so tight in my heart right now.

Brennan Elliott most recently reunited with frequent co-star Lacey Chabert on Hallmark for His & Hers in 2024. In 2023, he was part of the Countdown to Christmas with Ms. Christmas Comes to Town, in which the titular character is diagnosed with a terminal illness.

Despite the fact that Brennan Elliott remained at Hallmark when many of the actors jumped ship to GAF, a couple of those former colleagues also sent their love following Camilla Row’s passing:

  • Cameron Mathison: This brought me to tears my beautiful friend. We’ve talked many times through her journey and I just love you all so much. I’m so so sorry for your loss and may you hold onto her beautiful memories for a lifetime
  • Jen Lilley: Oh my goodness Brennan, I am so sorry and heartbroken for you all to read this. I will be keeping you all in my prayers constantly. This is a wonderful tribute and I know Cami and Jesus are proud of you and the kids and how much love you share then, now, and for all eternity.

Of course, loyalty to one network or the other doesn’t and shouldn’t mean anything in the face of what Brennan Elliott and his family have been through and are still going through. It’s sweet to see so many Hallmark stars and GAF alums reaching out.

We at CinemaBlend also send our condolences to the actor, and while we want to see him back on the Hallmark movie schedule soon, hopefully he takes as much time as he needs for himself and his family.

Heidi Venable
Heidi Venable
Content Producer

Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Tom Selleck sits pensively in his dark office in Blue Bloods S14 E18 - &quot;End Of Tour.&quot;

Tom Selleck Seemingly Just Landed His Blue Bloods Follow-Up (And It’s Exactly The Project I Hoped It Would Be)
From left to right JIM RASH, WAYNE WILDERSON, JOSH SEGARRA talking to JANELLE JAMES, SHERYL LEE RALPH, CHRIS PERFETTI, QUINTA BRUNSON, TYLER JAMES WILLIAMS, LISA ANN WALTER who all look scared.

After (Spoiler) Got Fired On Abbott Elementary, I Have A Theory About Who Will Replace Them
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan screaming in Freakier Friday

Freakier Friday Is Already Giving Me Flashbacks To Another Recent Body Swap Movie Just From The Trailer
See more latest
Most Popular
Cosette (Amanda Seyfried) looks pensive in Les Misérables, while Elphaba (Cynthia Ervio) talks to Fieryo in Wicked
Amanda Seyfried Got To Sing With Cynthia Erivo In Her Wicked Audition, And Now Fans Think The Elphaba Actress Was Totally Shading Her
Tom Selleck sits pensively in his dark office in Blue Bloods S14 E18 - &quot;End Of Tour.&quot;
Tom Selleck Seemingly Just Landed His Blue Bloods Follow-Up (And It’s Exactly The Project I Hoped It Would Be)
Glen Powell&#039;s Tyler talking to Kate about their crews in Twisters
There’s About To Be A Bidding War For A Classic Horror Franchise, And Glen Powell Is Apparently Involved
A side-by-side of Vin Diesel in Fast X looking up and Gal Gadot in Snow White looking to her left.
Snow White’s Gal Gadot Showing Baby Groot Some Love Is Cute, But Her Getting Sentimental With Us About Vin Diesel And Fast And Furious Is Cuter
Marcello Hernandez as Domingo in Bridesmaid Speech sketch with Ariana Grande 2024
Lorne Michaels Didn't Originally Like Recurring Sketches Like Domingo, But An OG SNL Host Changed His Mind
Penny &quot;meets&quot; Russell in Almost Famous
‘I Totally F—-ed That Up.’ See Kate Hudson Completely Drop The Ball Identifying 'Tiny Dancer' 25 Years After Almost Famous
Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) looks ahead in Daredevil: Born Again
After Daredevil: Born Again's Charlie Cox Shed New Light On Bullseye's Return And Jon Bernthal's First Scene Back, I Need To Rewatch The First Four Episodes
Diana Williams (HANNAH ONSLO, Michael Kavanagh (JAMES NELSON-JOYCE)), Ronnie Phelan (SEAN BEAN), Jamie Phelan (JACK McMULLEN), Elaine Phelan (JULIE GRAHAM) around a table in This City is Ours
How To Watch The City Is Ours Online And Stream New BBC Crime Drama For Free From Anywhere
Drake Bell interview for Quiet on the Set
I Don’t Want To Sugarcoat It’: Drake Bell Opens Up About His Life One Year After He Spoke Out About Sexual Abuse In Quiet On Set
Josh Brolin pulling a resistance band as Brand in The Goonies
Josh Brolin Says Nepotism Worked Against Him When He Auditioned For The Goonies: ‘Just Ridiculous’