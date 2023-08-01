Danielle Colby Throws On A Bikini For A Pineapple-Themed Float In The Pool, But I Can’t Agree With The American Pickers Star’s Take On Pineapple And Pizza

Danielle Colby is a woman who knows what she likes. According to the American Pickers star that seemingly includes bikini weather and floating in the pool, but most definitely does not include pineapple on her pizza. In her latest bikini post, the History personality was relaxing in the pool and sharing some ideas about America’s favorite food I just cannot agree with.

As the American Pickers star herself noted, “Danielle and pineapple go together swimmingly…” However, they seemingly only go together well as long as the pineapple is in the pool and not on a slice she's trying to ingest. You can see her full post, below.

This isn’t the first time the star mixed a food item with a side of thirst, as Colby also hopped into a tub with a bunch of fruit loops for another photoshoot earlier this year. I’m sensing a trend, though this time she didn’t cover herself in tiny pineapple bits.

Instead, the pineapple and pizza thing came up because she was using a pineapple-shaped pool float, and while I can agree with her thoughts on enjoying a day in the sun and water, I’m not so hot on this shot she took at my favorite flavor of pizza. Yes, I unabashedly love pineapple on pizza, and I’m not even just talking Hawaiian pizza (which I do believe is the more typical flavor profile people enjoy when they are thinking of pineapple and pizza together). I actually straight up love just pineapple, cheese and tomato sauce as my toppings of choice. Normally I wouldn’t admit this in mixed company, either, as lots of people love to tell me it’s disgusting, but someone here has to defend the excellent pizza topping choice.

For whatever reason, some of y’all think it’s OK to take shots at people who like pineapple on their pizza. I don’t say “eww gross” when y’all let pepperoni grease pool on your pizza. I don’t cringe when there are artichokes in the general vicinity of my red sauce. But for whatever reason, pineapple on pizza really sparks debate in a way most other toppings don’t, even some of the weird ones.

To my point Ms. Colby’s taking a random shot at the pineapple/tomato combination on her Instagram and the post really has nothing to do with pizza. She's not the only one to voice this thought, either, as once Gordon Ramsay dropped an f-bomb when sharing his thoughts about the fruit topping on pizza. I supposed I should just be happy Hallmark's Lacey Chabert was nice about it when she hated on pineapple pizza.

When will pineapple and tomato get its due? I say it's high time, and I hope you're with me. Still, I'm not planning to feud with the American Pickers star over her taste in pizza, and in fact, I won’t hold it against her. At least, as long as she’s not going after olives next.