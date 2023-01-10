Lacey Chabert Shared A Ton Of BTS Moments From The Wedding Veil Expectations, But Her Comments About Pineapple Pizza Are My Favorite

Viewers who adore everything about all of the upcoming Hallmark movies know that the network has been fast at work over the past few years to add some variety to their sweet, romance-filled movies. With that, fans were gifted with its first ever trilogy to air over a few weeks early in 2022, The Wedding Veil, which focused on three best friends finding their forever loves. Well, the first part of the next trilogy, The Wedding Veil Expectations , just debuted over the weekend, and star Lacey Chabert shared several behind the scenes moments, but her thoughts on pineapple pizza are my favorite.

What Did The Wedding Veil Expectations’ Lacey Chabert Say About Pineapple Pizza?

In the years since being a Mean Girls cast member, the talent has added beloved Hallmark actor to her resume, and become one of the most recognizable faces on the channel, with close to 30 movies under her belt. She spoke last year about how “rewarding” the romantic movies are for her, and wanting to tell “deeper stories,” and this fourth film in the franchise does that by following her Avery and (recently engaged) Kevin McGarry ’s Peter after their marriage.

While posting about the premiere on Twitter , Chabert opened up about a scene where she had to chow down on pizza, and noted to fans:

I think I ate an entire pizza while filming that scene 🤣 #TheWeddingVeil @hallmarkchannel https://t.co/VoJqIURg3AJanuary 8, 2023 See more

Ah, yes. Scenes where actors have to eat are pretty much famous for their inconvenience in many ways. With folks like Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown discussing her waffle spit bucket, and the Blue Bloods cast talking about having to eat cold, gross food during their family dinner scenes. But, while the Groundswell actress may have had to devour the delicacy, she did reveal that she had mixed feelings about it, when asked by a fan if she adores pineapple pizza in real life as much as her character:

It’s not my fave to be honest but eating pizza for a scene wasn’t exactly a burden either ;)

While we might not be able to relate to eating a lot of something that we don’t even like that much, we do all definitely have views on the viability of pineapple as a pizza topping, right? Even famed chef Gordon Ramsay weighed in on the pineapple pizza debate , and he thinks it doesn’t belong, which seems to come close to echoing Chabert’s thoughts. I mostly love her comment because, though she admits that pineapple on pizza isn't her favorite thing, even with the tropical fruit, the baked, cheesy dough is a generally awesome food, so it's still pizza, and capable of being enjoyed.

The star, who recently noted that viewers don’t realize they uncomfortably film their Christmas movies in the summer , also posted some behind the scenes shots from the production while she was live tweeting the debut of the enchanting wedding and marriage-focused trilogy , one of which sees her cracking up during a simple photo:

We’re a serious bunch ;) @hallmarkchannel #TheWeddingVeil pic.twitter.com/XzhtGu2qRpJanuary 8, 2023 See more

She also included another snap with her co-stars, this time showcasing herself with the other Hallmark stars who make up the main trio of The Wedding Veil movies, Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney:

Thank you all so much for watching! We all hope you enjoyed it. Huge thanks to @ElizabethYostHC and everyone at @hallmarkchannel for giving us the chance to continue these stories 💜 #TheWeddingVeil @autumnreeser @Ali_Sweeney pic.twitter.com/npp5FDpGpHJanuary 8, 2023 See more