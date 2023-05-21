Danielle Colby Wears Nothing But Some Feathers And Offers Some Sage Advice While American Pickers Fan Calls For Her Own Show

Danielle Colby may be known for her reality TV work, but in her day-to-day life her big passion is actually burlesque . Which is why the last few months have been pretty hard for the American Pickers star as she navigated an injury and had to avoid the limelight for a time. Now, however, she’s thrown on some feathers – and nothing but some feathers – as she sent some wisdom to fans. They, in turn, had some ideas.

In a new post, Danielle Colby commented with some sage advice, “Never look back unless you are planning on going that way.” Of course, the comment was a bit cheeky, because it was a post about not looking back while she was sharing a literal look at her backside, but it’s also a bit of sage advice for anyone, particularly someone who, like the reality star, has dealt with setbacks in recent months. It’s always best to push forward, and I think a reminder every now and again is helpful, even if it comes in unexpected moments.

A post shared by Danielle Colby “Queen Of Rust” (@daniellecolbyamericanpicker) A photo posted by on

Of course, this post went up shortly after Colby admitted she’d undergone a hysterectomy she’d called “terrifying." Myriad health setbacks followed, and it’s only been recently that she was able to get back to activities she loves again, including practicing burlesque. It really has been a long journey, as she’s said previously she underwent a hysterectomy back in October. That’s more than half a year devoted to recuperation, well, and the occasional "midnight snack" bathtub post.

Fans had a lot of thoughts after she posted her advice about never looking back. Many took heart in her words and others thought she looked “beautiful,” but one fan mentioned they’d love to see more of the History Channel stars’ passion on the small screen with her own show.

I’ve always loved you spirit.You need you[r] own reality show. 🦚🧚🏼💖

It’s not a bad idea really. Danielle Colby is a big advocate for the burlesque community and already has a mention about “Stripping History” in her Instagram bio, which feels like the perfect title for a history of burlesque sort of History Channel series. She’s already a known name on the network’s popular show too, and with American Pickers’ ratings dominate the headlines and with the full cast iteration looking a bit different after the fallout between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz , I wouldn’t mind seeing the star on the network in a different capacity, and one she is clearly more passionate about.

It seems a lot of people would follow the star on her journey, no matter what her next steps are. A few more fans seemed here for Colby’s advice on her road to recovery post. Others commented directly in response to the sage advice the star sent:

"There’s a joke in there somewhere about a comeback."

"It's a start...a healthy start, too."

"I’m goin whichever way you are 😍"

As Danielle Colby continues pushing back into a life of performing onstage, we’ll doubtless be getting more posts like these, and I hope they come with more snackable tidbits of advice in the future. Our thoughts go out to the reality star as she continues pushing forward (not backward!) and back into the activity she loves.