American Pickers’ Danielle Colby Throws On Feathers And Pasties, Opens Up About ‘Small Victories’ After ‘Terrifying’ Surgery

American Pickers’ Danielle Colby is passionate about burlesque. She’s possibly more passionate about burlesque than anything else, including the picking that’s made her a household name. However, she was only recently about to get back to the activity she loved after having a major surgery: burlesque. The star had been dealing with “unforeseen health issues” leading to a “terrifying” hysterectomy and now she’s opening up about the “small victories” she’s celebrated in the time since.

Colby is known for grabbing fans' attention with a viral post or five, and this week was no exception. She threw on a lot of green feathers and some matching pasties for a post from her burlesque alter ego Dannie Diesel. In the post, she opened up about the surgery that led to myriad setbacks over the past few months, but also opened up about how her “body is getting stronger finally” following the harrowing incident.

Of course, Colby being excited about burlesque is nothing new, but it seems like the emergency surgery she opened up about last October had recovery ramifications that lasted longer than she initially guessed. Her routine in the video seemingly went off without a hitch; however, from what she wrote, it’s a “delicate balance” for the reality star to keep doing the things she loves and also be taking care of herself.

Back in October, the History star opened up about the emergency hysterectomy she’d undergone. She wrote at the time that she’d spoken to co-star Mike Wolfe’s girlfriend Tish about feeling unwell in realtion to some issues with her period, and Cline had spoken to her about the “importance of getting into the gynecologist.” She went on to reveal on Patreon that she had uterine fibroids and that it was a way more serious issue than she had anticipated.

My doctor informed me that this was not a situation, and I couldn't live with it. In fact, this is a situation that needs to be addressed as soon as possible, surgically. During the exams, because of the number and size of the fibroids, she was not able to procure a proper biopsy sample from the area that she was most concerned with.

She ultimately had surgery in October of last year. She has alluded to her recovery a few times over the past few months including in this other post, in which she wrote about last year putting her “upside down in more ways than one.” Thought a lot of Colby's more recent posts have been cheekier and more lighthearted in nature.

Regardless, it's been a tough few months for the Pickers team, not only due to the aforementioned health ordeal, but also the notable drama between Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, which was followed by Fritz's health ordeal. The good news? Now, she’s on the path to being fully right side up again, and is being more candid about her recovery journey. Looking at things with a glass half full perspective, if that journey is able to include an activity one loves, like burlesque, all the better. Our thoughts go out to the American Pickers star as she continues to recover from her scary health ordeal.