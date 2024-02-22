Reports Indicated Danny Masterson Left One Of California’s Most Famous Prisons Over ‘Well-Being,’ But What Really Happened?

Danny Masterson is likely going to be in prison for a long time after being convicted on two counts of rape , but where he will live out that 30-year prison sentence has been a bit of a question mark lately. The actor was recently transferred out of one of California’s most infamous maximum-security prisons to a lower-security facility for his “well-being,” among rumors of attacks or threats, but new reports suggest the reason was much less dramatic.

Just a couple of weeks after arriving at Corcoran State Prison — the notorious prison that houses hundreds of convicted murderers and dozens of death row inmates — Danny Masterson was transferred again, this time to the California Men’s Colony. However, instead of the move being for the ex-That ‘70s Show star’s safety, TMZ reports that was where he was supposed to be all along.

The site reports that after Danny Masterson was processed at North Kern State Prison, where he was reportedly only allowed one phone call per month during the process, he was supposed to move to the Men’s Colony, however, that facility was full, so he was sent to the secondary option, which was Corcoran. When an opening became available at the Men’s Colony, Masterson was then moved there.

TMZ’s sources further claimed that there was no attack on the disgraced actor while he was at Corcoran State Prison, nor were there any credible threats to his safety, despite the rumors and reports that the latest transfer was due to concerns for his well-being. It would seem that the Men’s Colony, which is a medium- to minimum-security prison, will be where Danny Masterson stays, after the actor has been moved around quite a bit over the past half-year or so.

Following his conviction, The Ranch actor was held at the L.A. County Men's Central Jail, which famously once housed O.J. Simpson . In late December, Danny Masterson was transferred to North Kern State Prison , which is reportedly just a reception center and was never intended to be the actor’s permanent residence. Once the intake process was finished, he was sent to Corcoran just until there was space at the Men’s Colony, the primary prison designated for him to serve out his sentence. There he’ll have access to a wide variety of activities, including classes he can take.

While Danny Masterson isn’t eligible for parole until June 2042, per the California Incarcerated Records and Information Search database , his legal team has expressed confidence in eventually getting his convictions overturned, saying they have “identified a number of significant evidentiary and constitutional issues” that ultimately “led to verdicts which are not supported by the evidence.” However, due to the length of Masterson’s sentence, he was dubbed a flight risk, and therefore the request to have the actor released as they continue the appeals process was rejected.

We’ll keep an eye on this situation to see if he’ll be waiting it out at the Men’s Colony, or if another move is in the cards.