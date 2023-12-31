'Only One Phone Call Per Month': What Life Will Look Like For Danny Masterson As He Enters Prison

Seven months after Danny Masterson was found guilty of raping two women and began serving a 30-year prison sentence, it was learned that the disgraced actor had been transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California. Now, the conditions of his first days at the state facility have been reported, and it sounds like the That ‘70s Show alum will be under some pretty hefty restrictions that include limited contact with the outside world.

Danny Masterson, whose guilty verdict came six years after three women accused the actor of sexually assaulting them in the early 2000s, had been incarcerated in the L.A. Men’s County Jail until December 27, when he was transferred to North Kern. TMZ reports that The Ranch actor is going through a reception and classification that dictates “he only gets one call per month” through the end of the process, after getting to make one phone call in the first week of his arrival.

The reception process reportedly can take up to 90 days, the site reports, and minimal phone privileges aren’t where the restrictions end. According to the California Department of Corrections, Danny Masterson is also not allowed to have family visits at this time. He also has limited access to entertainment and no access to his personal property.

The actor, who was fired from The Ranch after the investigation into the rape allegations began in 2017, will reportedly get full prison privileges upon completion of the reception process, and for the time being, he still has access to the yard and recreation services.

Danny Masterson’s 30-year prison sentence was handed down in September, with the judge denying the defense’s request for the two 15-year sentences to be served concurrently. Both victims who the actor was found guilty of raping were present at the sentencing to give impact statements.

According to the California Incarcerated Records and Information Search database, the tentative date for consultation regarding parole for Danny Masterson is set for May 2038, with a parole eligibility date set for July 2042 (though the site notes that those dates are subject to change). There are also instructions for how his victims can attend parole hearings and/or obtain notice of when Masterson is eventually released.

The trial that wrapped in May was the second time Danny Masterson faced legal action over the accusations. He was initially charged in June 2020 of raping three women , but a mistrial was declared in November 2022 , after members of the jury tested positive for COVID. When the new trial began in April 2023 , additional corroborating and expert witnesses were brought in, resulting in Masterson being found guilty of two of the three counts of rape.