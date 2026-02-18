I'm In My Feels Over Baywatch OG's Heartfelt Response To Returning For The Reboot

It’s almost time to run in slow-motion on the beach with a red swimsuit once again, as the Baywatch reboot is slowly but surely getting off the ground. The new series, coming to Fox, recently cast Arrow star Stephen Amell in the lead role as Captain Hobie Buchannan, the son of David Hasselhoff’s Mitch Buchannan. Casting continues on the reboot, and after it was announced an OG would be returning, I’m in my feels over their heartfelt response.

It was recently revealed that David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison from Season 6 to Season 9, would be returning for the reboot. He is the first original cast member to sign on for the new series, even after Carmen Electra expressed her interest in it. Not surprisingly, Chokachi took to his Instagram Stories to share a message about how honored and excited he was about stepping back into the role almost 27 years later:

I could not be more thankful to Matt Nix, the executives at Fox, Fremantle US & the original creators for this amazing opportunity to reprise my role as Cody Madison on the new Reboot of Baywatch, coming soon to Fox

According to the character description via Variety, Cody is now runs the bar-and-grill The Shoreline, while still putting on the red trunks for an occasional lifeguard shift. He serves as a mentor and friend to his fellow lifeguards, providing a second home for them, and of course, offering free wings “after a big save.” It sounds like Cody will play a big part in ushering in this new generation of lifeguards, and from the sounds of his message, he is as thrilled as ever to step back into the red trunks.

Considering how big of an ensemble cast Baywatch had throughout its run, I can understand where Chokachi is coming from in terms of emotions. Not only is he returning to a character for the first time in almost 30 years, but the fact that they wanted him back out of everyone truly speaks volumes, and proves that his story is not quite done. Of course, this could also mean that he won’t be the only OG lifeguard returning, whether it’s in a series regular, recurring, or guest role, and there’s no telling who else could be joining.

Even with Chokachi returning, it’s still hard to predict how this new Baywatch will go. Reboots and revivals can be either a hit or a miss, and if the 2017 Baywatch movie is any indication, it’s that it doesn’t always work. No matter how big the original was. If anything, it’s nice that this new series seems to be a continuation of the original, rather than a full-blown reboot with completely new characters and no connection to the original.

I’m curious and excited to see how the Baywatch reboot turns out and if anyone else from the OG will be donning the red-hot swimsuit again. It’s anyone’s guess as to how it will go, but for now, fans can watch the original with an Amazon Prime subscription, as well as the 2017 movie.