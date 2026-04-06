James Marsters Started Doing ‘Thousands Of Situps’ To Prep For Potential Spike Return Before Buffy Reboot Got Canceled
Justice for Spike.
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Buffy the Vampire Slayer is one of the best supernatural teen dramas in TV history, and has a cult following decades after its 2003 series finale. Fans of the series (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) were thrilled when a revival series New Sunnydale was ordered. But Hulu changed its mind and dropped the new Buffy, and it turns out that Spike actor James Marsters was doing "thousands" of sit ups to get his signature abs in shape for the cancelled series.
Marsters had ideas about bringing back Spike shortly after New Sunnydale was announced, to the joy of fans. Unfortunately that Hulu revival isn't happening, and it turns out that the PS I Love You actor was actually preparing to appear as the Buffy antagonist turned ally. While speaking on Streamily (via Instagram) Marsters admitted that he was getting back into shape to play Spike again, saying:
While time has passed for everyone in the cast, there was one thing that James Marsters could to prepare to play his signature role: working out. Spike was a gay awakening for many LGBTQ+ folks in the '90s, largely thanks to his washboard abs that were on display various times throughout his tenure on Buffy. As such, the 63 year-old actor was doing a ton of sit ups... before New Sunnydale ended up being dropped by the streamer.Article continues below
When the Buffy revival was announced by Sarah Michell Gellar, the internet exploded. After the pilot presentation, a full season was announced... but eventually Hulu did an aboutface and changed its mind. Later in the same clip, Marsters spoke about the idea of Buffy still coming back eventually, offering:
Fingers crossed. Buffy the Vampire Slayer is a cult classic, and it's remained a vital part of pop culture in the decades since leaving the air. So if Sarah Michelle Gellar wants to try for another reboot, hopefully there's hope that we'll get more episodes eventually. As James Marsters went on:
We should be so lucky. The fact that Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, was given a full series order and then promptly dropped caused some emotional whiplash for the generations of fans out there. Luckily we can re-watch the show's original seven seasons... and hold out hope that a revival will happen eventually.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer and its spinoff Angel are both streaming on Hulu, both of which feature James Marsters. He recently reprised his role for Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, which is available on Audible.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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