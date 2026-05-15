I Can't Stop Thinking About Why Georgie's Purchase In Georgie & Mandy Could Be A Callback To The Big Bang Theory

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage episode "Splurges And Secrets." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

One of Georgie's latest purchases in the recent episode of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage may have referenced The Big Bang Theory. The thought crossed my mind when I first saw Montana Jordan's character slip on that leather jacket, and now I can't stop thinking about it.

McAllister Tire & Auto had a good month, and with Mandy back and working in news after leaving her previous job, the couple had some money to blow. While the episode largely centered around his purchase of a jet ski, I couldn't help but feel like there was something familiar about that expensive leather jacket he bought, which can be seen below:

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(Image credit: Troy Harvey/CBS)

Suddenly, it hit me. It reminded me of the jacket Jerry O'Connell's Georgie wore when he reconciled with Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory. I went back to that conversation in "The Sibling Realignment," and saw a similar-looking black leather jacket that notably looks to be a lot older:

(Image credit: CBS)

I have no way of proving it, but I wonder if this is the same jacket that we saw him purchase in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It wouldn't be the first time the CBS sitcom nodded to the series, with Season 2 also referencing the future rebranding of McAllister Tire & Auto as "Dr. Tire."

While Sheldon and Georgie burying the hatchet in The Big Bang Theory was a significant moment, I can't say the leather jacket was particularly notable in it. This may be just a strange coincidence and not intentionally done by the show, and of course, I'm also assuming Georgie could've purchased more than one leather jacket on his way to owning the largest tire chain in Texas.

If intentional, it's a cool detail that makes me so happy someone in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage thought to include. Maybe we'll see more of this jacket going forward, and it'll end up being something he hangs on to when he and Mandy finally split up. When that will happen, I can only guess, but I hope we'll get more nods to TBBT in the meantime.

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Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. The season finale is just around the corner, and with Montana Jordan teasing a big game changer on the way, I can't wait to see what's next.