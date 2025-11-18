Seth Meyers Sounded Off About Trump Calling For Late Night To Get Canceled… After Airing Repeat Episode He’d Already Complained About

As of late, U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed disdain for a number of current late-night talk show hosts, including Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel. Seth Meyers has also found himself on the receiving end of POTUS’ critiques, many of which have been shared via social media. Within the last few days, Trump called out Meyers and declared that his show should be canceled. Interestingly enough, though, these gripes came after the president apparently watched an episode of the show he’d already complained about.

During the Monday, November 17th edition of Late Night, Seth Meyers addressed the president’s latest comments about his show. Meyers prefaced the discussion (which is on YouTube) by explaining that several weeks ago, President Trump expressed “displeasure” with how he “talked endlessly about electric catapults on aircraft carriers.” Trump’s latest comments were posted to Truth Social on Saturday, November 15 and once again involved catapults.

However, Meyers went on to explain that in Trump’s Saturday post, the Commander in Chief mentioned that the comments Meyers made were broadcast “last night” or more specifically, Friday, November 14. As it turns out, though, the episode that was broadcast on that particular weekday was a repeat – the episode involving the catapults. So, in other words, POTUS lashed out over the same topic after watching the exact same TV episode twice. Meyers poked fun at the president’s faux pas by making a Friends-centric analogy:

With respect, Mr. President, you can’t get mad a second time for the same thing when it’s a repeat. That would be like Rachel getting mad at Ross for cheating on her every time someone watched that episode on streaming. And, in his defense, he thought they were on a break.

As of this writing, President Trump has responded to Seth Meyers’ take on his latest catapult-related gripes. Yet FCC chairman Brendan Carr notably screenshotted Trump’s post and shared it to X without adding any additional comment. Carr was, of course, embroiled in another situation months ago involving a different TV host.

Carr appeared on a podcast in September, during which he implied that ABC’s broadcasting license could be revoked due to on-air comments Jimmy Kimmel made in relation to the death of Charlie Kirk. The Alphabet Network ultimately suspended Kimmel’s show, with the decision coming down from Disney’s top brass. Amid the suspension, Carr, Trump and more supported the decision, while various celebrities came to Kimmel’s defense. While Kimmel was surprised by the decision, he and execs eventually engaged in discussions and, after five days, the show was reinstated.

These late-night TV-related developments have occurred as the landscape itself undergoes a major shift, one that’s even seen The Late Show with Stephen Colbert get canceled. Seth Meyers previously expressed reservations over the changes and acknowledged that his professional fate was not his own. Still, at this point, Meyers continues to conduct business as usual and provide commentary on President Trump, politics, pop culture and more.

Late Night with Seth Meyers airs weeknights at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC amid the 2025 TV schedule.