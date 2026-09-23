Justin Hartley’s Take On How Colter Changes In Tracker Season 4 Has Me Breathing A Sigh Of Relief
That's so good to hear.
Tracker Season 4 is getting closer to its October premiere on the 2026 TV schedule, and fans should be getting more excited. Jensen Ackles is set to return as Russell Shaw early in the new season. Additionally, there will be some changes coming, and I’m talking about in-story. Justin Hartley shared what’s in store for Colter in the fourth season, and I’m breathing a big sigh of relief.
It’s no secret that Hartley’s Colter Shaw has been through the wringer on Tracker, both emotionally and physically. Season 3 really put him to the test after finding out the truth about his father and nearly getting killed on more than one occasion. Luckily, Hartley tells Entertainment Weekly that Colter will be in “a better place” when the fourth season premieres, and this makes me so happy:
Since the first season, Tracker made sure that fans knew the Shaw family was a bit complicated. The truth about Colter’s father and mother really drove a wedge between the family, with Colter and Russell slowly getting back to normal after being estranged for years. I’m relieved to know that most of that is finally in the past, which makes me want Melissa Roxburgh to return as Dory even more now to get a nice family scene with all the siblings.
Meanwhile, as Colter lets go of the family drama, he will also be lightening up just a tad. Colter’s story was turned upside down last season, and things will be a tad different going into the new season. Hartley revealed what the rewardist’s mindset will be like in Season 4, and I think this is just what he needs after all that he’s been through:
Colter has always been a bit uptight, and not so willing to trust people at first. It can take him a while to warm up to someone, and while he has a great team, he’s still not as open as he should be. He is a lone wolf, and the fact that that looks to be changing, at least just a little bit, next season, is exciting. He’s becoming more vulnerable, but it sounds like he’ll still be a bit closed off for fear of anything happening to anyone he gets close to, which is understandable given his line of work. I am looking forward to the kind of dynamics that come out of this, though, and how they might even help him in the long run.
It won’t be too long until fans find out what is going on with Colter. Season 4 of Tracker premieres on Sunday, October 4 at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. Subsequent episodes will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET in its regular timeslot.
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Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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