Shaq Shared Some Reassuring Comments After Inside The NBA Fans Were Concerned About The Show’s ESPN Schedule

Inside the NBA was saved when a historic deal was reached to license the former TNT show out to ESPN, beginning at the start of the 2025-2026 TV season. However, it was later reported that that transition would come with a few changes, worrying fans. Those concerns were apparently realized when Disney’s flagship sports network revealed Inside’s broadcast schedule for the early part of the season. A shortened timeslot and fewer shows seemed to disappoint fans and, now, series co-host Shaquille O’Neal is sharing an upbeat take.

Back in August, it was confirmed that Inside’s new season would hit ESPN on October 22 following the network’s first NBA game doubleheader of the season. What gave fans pause, though, was the fact that the show would only air from 12:05 to 12:35 a.m. ET, which is shorter than the 50-minute slot the show had on its former network. Additionally, after the show airs once more after the October 23 doubleheader (along with NBA Tip-Off) that night, another broadcast of the series won’t be set until the Christmas Day coverage.

Fans quickly took to X to share their discontent, with some users declaring the show was ruined and others using emojis to express their dismay. Sports reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson recently asked Shaquille O’Neal about how he was adjusting to the change in schedule. That led Shaq to share a response that may soothe those who are still on the fence about the change:

We’re going to be having a special show that we’ll be shooting once or twice a week, so you’ll definitely be seeing us!

More on Inside the NBA (Image credit: TNT) Charles Barkley Reveals One Concern He And Inside The NBA’s Ernie Johnson Have Discussed Amid The Show’s ESPN Move

As of this writing, officials from ESPN have yet to back up the basketball hall of famer’s comments. The chances of him sharing inaccurate information, given he’s one of the major names associated with Inside, would be weird, though. Nevertheless, this does greatly contrast with the update that was initially shared on the schedule. We’ll have to wait and see what definitely ends up panning out, but the notion of one to two shows theoretically being produced is a relief.

One of Shaq’s colleagues, Charles Barkley, hasn’t held back his thoughts about Inside the NBA being moved to a new network. What Barkley appreciates about the situation is that a number of his colleagues’ jobs were ultimately saved. However, “Sir Charles” has also had various questions about his schedule and how often he’ll be working moving forward. Even before that, Barkley took TNT to task, as he didn’t think the execs were forthcoming about Inside’s fate before the ESPN deal was made.

Nevertheless, it’s been made clear that Barkley, O’Neal, Ernie Johnson and Kenny Smith will all be at their posts when Inside returns to the airwaves. What I’m just hoping is that the show will remain “special” as Shaq claimed and won’t be relegated to shorter timeslots and infrequent airings as that schedule indicated.

Be sure to tune in for Inside the NBA when it makes its ESPN debut amid the 2025 TV schedule.