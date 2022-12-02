DC’s Stargirl Set Up Series Finale With A Plot Twist That Many Fans Didn’t See Coming

Spoilers ahead for the penultimate episode of DC’s Stargirl, “Frenemies – Chapter Twelve: The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton.” Read at your own risk!

The penultimate episode of DC’s Stargirl on The CW ended with a major reveal that most didn’t see coming. With the entire season surrounding what happened with the Gambler, we have been getting closer and closer to cracking the case over these last few episodes. Towards the end of the latest, all was revealed, and it left many shocked as it set up what could be a very interesting series finale of DC’s Stargirl.

Sylvester’s Big Reveal

When it was discovered that the Ultra Humanite, a monster created by the ISA, could be behind the Gambler’s murder, that was just the tip of the iceberg. With Jordan Mahkent back in Blue Valley, Sylvester wanted to take it upon himself to finally get rid of Icicle once and for all. However, that’s not what happened.

Following a brutal fight with Pat, Sylvester used the Cosmic Staff to knock him out and later buried him alive. During Stargirl’s latest reveal, he admitted that he is not Sylvester but, in fact, the Ultra-Humanite using his corpse. “Sylvester” had it planned all along and planted himself in the new JSA to take them down. The wild reveal left fans shook and curious as to how it could possibly culminate in the final episode of the series next week.

How Fans Reacted

Many fans were distraught over the plot twist, with one Twitter user admitting that it was one of the top reveals they’d seen on a series:

I feel bad for anyone who’s not watching Stargirl, that was one of best reveals I’ve seen on a show. It was like a reveal within a reveal within a reveal #DCStargirl #RenewStargirlDecember 1, 2022 See more

It’s clear that it was a twist few could have seen coming since the hero seemingly returned from the dead. Fans have found different ways to express their opinions, but the consensus seems to be that it was NOT what they were expecting! One user pointed out:

#DCStargirl NAH BRO THAT TWIST IS INSANE I WAS NOT EXPECTING THAT HOLYYYYYDecember 1, 2022 See more

While some fans are shocked over the reveal that Starman is not actually Starman, others have questions. Since it was revealed that Starman did indeed perish when he initially died at the hands of the ISA, one fan has a very important question about his rotting corpse:

the real question about starman is how they got that man’s rotting corpse to look… normal 😭 #dcstargirlDecember 1, 2022 See more

It’s definitely a valid question, and Sylvester even said something about the cosmic energy preserving his body, but it’s still something to wonder about. Because of it, another fan pieced together just why the former JSA member was acting weird all season long:

No wonder Sylvester was acting sketch all season and all angry #DCStargirlDecember 1, 2022 See more

On the whole, fans are just losing their minds over the latest episode of DC’s Stargirl and want the next week to fly by so they can see what the aftermath of it all will be. Including whether or not Pat lives after getting buried:

THE TWIST????? THE ENDING???? #DCStargirl pic.twitter.com/qd54gkbl8wDecember 1, 2022 See more

One Twitter fan is getting all of their emotions out about the big reveal. They are feeling quite the betrayal, especially since Joel McHale didn't actually play a superhero after all.

I TRUSTED YOU!!! WE ALL TRUSTED YOU!!! WHY?!?!?! #DCStargirl #SaveStargirl #Stargirl #RenewStargirlDecember 1, 2022 See more

Since DC’s Stargirl is ending in less than a week, it should be interesting to see how it all goes down and what Courtney and the JSA will think of the reveal. Fingers crossed that the show ends on a good note, but it’s hard say in the wake of the latest twist. Nothing is totally predictable at this point!

Don’t miss the series finale next Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on The CW to see how Season 3 of Stargirl will end. Check out CinemaBlend's 2023 TV schedule to see what to look forward to in the new year.