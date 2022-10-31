Stargirl's Geoff Johns And Brec Bassinger Respond To The CW Cancelling DC Superhero Series After Season 3

With the cancellation of many of The CW’s superhero shows this past spring, Stargirl became one of the handful of DC Comics-adapted offerings left standing. However, the series just received some unfortunate news. Its network home confirmed that the show has officially been cancelled and will conclude with the currently-airing Season 3. With this, series creator Geoff Johns and lead actress Brec Bassinger have responded.

Stargirl has been a particularly special project for Geoff Johns, who created the character of Courtney Whitmore for the comics and based her on his late sister. In a statement that was shared with The Hollywood Reporter, the writer/producer reflected on the show’s run. He also specified whether he and his collaborators knew Season 3 would mark the end of the program’s run:

Stargirl has always held a special place in my heart for many reasons. With all the brewing changes at the network, we were aware this was possibly the last season, so we wrote with that in mind and have delivered what I believe to be the best season of Stargirl yet, with complete creative closure. The cast and crew are extraordinary, and I’d like to thank them for helping me bring this series to life. Brec embodied Courtney in every way possible — with grace, strength and humor — exceeding my wildest expectations. I am grateful to WBTV and The CW for giving us a home to tell this story and to honor my beloved late sister, and I’m beyond thankful to the press and fans who have always championed us for three amazing seasons. Most series never get this far. We couldn’t be more proud of our show and the fan community it’s built!

Based on his comments, it would, at the very least, seem that the writing staff prepared for the end, meaning that the finale should serve as a satisfying series capper. It’s still going to be tough for many to say goodbye to the beloved superhero show, though, and that doesn’t just go for the fans. Courtney Whitmore actor Brec Bassinger, in her own statement, got honest about what the character and the show as a whole have meant to her:

Getting to play Stargirl and be a part of the DC Universe has been the greatest honor, and I am so grateful for every moment of it. I would like to thank our fearless leader Geoff Johns, along with WBTV, The CW, the cast and crew of Stargirl, and of course, the fans. Thank you. This show will forever live in my heart.

Geoff Johns’ coming-of-age superhero dramedy premiered on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming platform in 2020 before moving to network TV for its second season the following year. As THR notes, it’d been rumored that the show might meet its demise this year. Amid its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group, The CW cancelled a plethora of shows, as the broadcaster is now looking to change its direction programming-wise. Other reports also indicated that the axed (and somewhat expensive) Arrowverse shows wouldn’t have survived much longer, as the network is now looking to become profitable. Now, on the DC front, the current series that remain are Superman & Lois and The Flash, which will conclude its run in 2023.

Stargirl Season 3 has arguably been the show’s biggest, as it’s highlighted a number of notable DC characters like Obsidian and Mister Bones. And just a few weeks ago, Brec Bassinger seemingly teased a crossover of sorts with Titans when she dropped a behind-the-scenes pic featuring Beast Boy actor Ryan Potter. All the while, the series has been teasing a shadowy antagonist, who will likely face off with the Justice Society of America by the final episode.

It’s disappointing (and also kind of fitting) that the third season would be the last, considering how strong it's been. But after hearing Geoff Johns’ comments, viewers will likely be more excited and curious than ever to see how he, Brec Bassigner and the cast and crew close out the story of Courtney Whitmore and the JSA.

You can watch the final episodes of Stargirl when they air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW as part of the 2022 TV schedule. Those who need to catch up before the finale or want to check out the show for the first time can stream episodes using an HBO Max subscription.