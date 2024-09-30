This Deleted Scene Of The Golden Bachelorette Contestants Synchronize Swimming Highlights What I Love Most About This Show

The Golden Bachelorette has premiered on the 2024 TV schedule , and already I can feel the sour cynicism that crept in when Gerry and Theresa announced their divorce melting away. Joan Vassos and the suitors cast to woo her on this spinoff’s inaugural season have already won me over, and a week after the contestants went viral for their hilarious appraisal of Bachelor Mansion , a deleted scene of some of the guys doing a synchronized swimming routine is more proof that the Golden series is doing it right.

Perhaps the guys on The Golden Bachelorette were inspired by the best performances of the Paris Olympics , because a handful of them executed a fantastic synchronized swimming routine that, for whatever reason, wasn’t included in the September 25 episode. Thankfully, the deleted scene has been released on Instagram for our viewing pleasure, and it really does highlight what I love most about this show: the camaraderie. Check it out for yourself below:

A post shared by The Golden Bachelorette (@thegoldenbacheloretteabc) A photo posted by on

Just like we saw with Gerry Turner’s amazing cast on The Golden Bachelor — introducing us to women like Susan Noles, Leslie Fhima and Kathy “Zip it” Swarts — Joan Vassos’ season features a group of men with an astonishing lack of ego. It doesn’t feel like the men on The Golden Bachelorette are in competition with each other for a woman; it feels like they’re grateful to meet Joan and for the opportunity to inherit a bunch of new friends in the process.

Several of the cast members have said they feel lonely in their golden years, and all of a sudden they’re surrounded by peers who understand that. The Golden Bachelor included powerful conversations about grief and loss , and these men, as well, are getting the chance to meet other guys who are either widowed or divorced and who have focused more on raising kids than getting back out there.

There’s also plenty of fun to be had, too, and from the looks of another Instagram post , Jack Lencioni wasn’t the only one there for the pool:

A post shared by The Golden Bachelorette (@thegoldenbacheloretteabc) A photo posted by on

I am so here for the pics of the guys laughing together and talking over drinks. That last slide of Charles Ling dancing in the pool is absolutely everything. I have also been living for the moments during the episodes when someone gets a rose or a date card, and all the guys stand up to shake their comrade’s hand. It’s such a nice reprieve from all the jealousy of The Bachelor/Bachelorette.

Hopefully these great moments between the guys continue to be shown on The Golden Bachelorette (or at least released on social media, as this one was), because I think the friendships cultivated on The Golden Bachelorette are what makes this series so great.

