Derek Hough Opens Up About His Sister Julianne Returning To Dancing With The Stars. Why It ‘Makes Sense’

There were quite a few big changes made to Dancing with the Stars in the last year as it moved to Disney+, Tyra Banks announced that she is stepping down as host after just three seasons, and a few pros and judges left the show as well. However, we're starting to learn more about how these changes will be addressed next season as Julianne Hough was named the new co-host of DWTS. Now, her brother Derek is sharing his excitement and explaining why his sister's return "makes sense."

Julianne Hough is no stranger to the ballroom, having won two seasons of the dancing series before being a judge for three seasons. With her return to DWTS, she will once again be working with her brother, Derek Hough, who has been a judge since Season 29, and he's all for it. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, he revealed that it just makes sense that she was chosen as the new co-host, saying:

You know, it makes sense. I mean, Julianne is an alum, you know. She's won the show twice. She's a part of the family, you know what I mean? And so when I heard the news too, I was like, 'That makes sense.'

Since Julianne Hough has so much experience on and off the dance floor, I definitely have to agree with Derek Hough on this one. She has such a long history with the show, and has mentioned just how much DWTS means to her, so it feels like she'll be perfect for this gig. For this upcoming season, Julianne will be joining Alfonso Ribeiro for hosting duties, and I'm sure the unexpected duo will make an interesting and very entertaining pair.

Being her brother, Derek Hough did know about the news a tad earlier than the rest of the world. And while it’s still fresh in his mind, as with everyone else, he did agree with the decision right away. Clearly, there really wasn’t anyone better to take over:

I've known for like a few days, but it still was relatively new to me, and I was like, 'That's perfect.’

While this will be Julianne Hough’s first time hosting Dancing with the Stars, she is no stranger to the job. She’s hosted numerous TV specials, most recently The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration in 2022 alongside Derek Hough. It’s going to be exciting seeing her co-host Season 32, and I can't wait to see what kind of magic she brings to the ballroom as couples compete for the Mirrorball.

As of now, a premiere date for Season 32 of Dancing with the Stars has yet to be announced, so we may have to wait a while to see Julianne Hough as the co-host. The wait will be worth it though, because, like her brother, I think Julianne is the perfect person to take over hosting the dance competition.

