Desperate Housewives’ Teri Hatcher Shared Thoughts On Possibly Doing A Reboot And Made A Great Point

As reboots, revivals, sequels, and prequels continue to take over television, a reboot of ABC's soap dramedy Desperate Housewives has not yet happened. There have been talks about a potential DH revival or reboot over the years since the series ended in 2012 after eight seasons, even despite some reported backstage drama between actress Nicollette Sheridan and showrunner Marc Cherry. Teri Hatcher shared her thoughts on a possible comeback, and she definitely makes a good point.

Hatcher portrayed one of the aforementioned housewives, Susan Mayer, for all eight seasons. Like much of the Desperate Housewives cast, she’s remained pretty busy since the finale, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t think about Wisteria Lane from time to time. In 2018, she admitted she wanted a Desperate Housewives revival, but while speaking with Swooon recently, it seems like her mindset has changed, and I can’t say I blame her:

That was the worst thing about when people ask about a Desperate Housewives reboot. Of course, I’m so grateful for the fans that would want that, but it’s sort of like, you killed Susan’s love of her life. I’m not sure where she goes from there. I don’t know that there’s a win situation in this, but there certainly was here.

Throughout much of the series’ run, Susan was with James Denton’s Mike Delfino, whom she married and had a son with. Mike was killed in a drive-by shooting in Season 8 after he pushed Susan out of the way, courtesy of a loan shark. It was a heartbreaking scene, and even though twelve years have passed, it's hard to imagine how her story would continue. It wouldn’t make sense to have with someone else since, as Hatcher said, Mike was the love of her life.

It's hard to picture where she would be now. It does sound like Desperate Housewives still means a lot to Teri Hatcher, but when you really think about it, there’s no reason to have Susan involved because it’s quite possible that she has closed Wisteria Lane’s chapter in her life. However, if there is ever a Desperate Housewives reboot, it’s also possible that a non-series regular role could make sense.

Desperate Housewives was a massive hit when it aired and topped ratings for a year from 2007 to 2008, but thanks to streaming, the series has found a new audience years later. The series is streaming with a Hulu subscription and is also available with a Prime subscription, which has probably only heightened fans' appetites for a reboot. If one were to happen, there are several different directions that it could go. A prequel, sequel, or completely fresh series are all options.

Depending on what type of reboot it would be, Hatcher may not even be needed but that doesn’t mean that fans can’t still hope, regardless of her thoughts. She seems pretty adamant about it, though, so fans shouldn’t count on seeing Susan returning to Wisteria Lane in the near future, whether or not there's another Desperate Housewives show.