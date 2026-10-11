I Finally Caught Up With Ghosts, And Now I'm Looking Forward To More Of One Character in Season Six

Ghosts is a sitcom that I really enjoy, but I don’t always make time for it. That’s been a problem of mine for the last two seasons. However, I recently caught up. Ghost, which you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription, is still as entertaining as I remember and still one of the best shows about ghosts.

A lot has changed in the seasons that I missed, including the introduction of a few new characters, such as Kyle (Ben Feldman). Kyle is basically the male version of Sam (Rose McIver). He sees ghosts and becomes another human for them to use and abuse.

Kyle officially moves into Woodstone Manor in Season 6. I am excited about this development because of the many possibilities.

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I Am Excited To See How Kyle Changes The Dynamics In Ghosts Season 6

When Kyle first enters Sam and Jay’s (Utkarsh Ambudkar) lives, he immediately causes tension. Jay worries about Sam and him growing too close. Kyle proves him right by trying to kiss her. The trio has seemingly moved past that issue, but new issues are sure to arise in the upcoming season. Jay, Sam, and the ghosts aren’t used to having another person who can see ghosts around full-time.

Therefore, this should create a lot of fun tension for the group. Additionally, we will see how each ghost develops a new relationship with Kyle. We have seen him interact with Pete (Richie Moriarty) the most. Therefore, learning more about how Kyle interacts with the other ghosts long-term will be very interesting.

(Image credit: CBS)

His Presence Could Allow Jay And Sam To Have More Adventures Outside Of Woodstone Manor

Sam and Jay don’t leave the manor much. Sam especially restricts herself because the ghosts need her. Now she has a lot of freedom with Kyle around to assist. This could mean that we see Sam and Jay experience more of the world outside the manor, which could mean more ghosts.

I love when the show brings in a new ghost. Ghosts has done a good job of finding new and exciting ways to introduce new ghosts within the manor, but we need to see more of them outside it. We get some of that with Pete, but now let’s see Samatha expand her world of ghosts.

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(Image credit: CBS)

I Want To See The New Lore Kyle Creates On Ghosts

Kyle has only appeared in a handful of Ghosts episodes during the last two seasons. Therefore, we still know so very little about him. We don’t know much about his life beyond the manor, his past ghost encounters, and some of the quirks we can only learn once he’s around full-time.

Additionally, Kyle will create his own lore with the ghosts and humans.

He will add to some of the recurring jokes. I also want to see a storyline revisited. Sass (Román Zaragoza) and Bela (Punam Patel) were an interesting pairing, but I automatically thought the show should have explored the idea of Bela and Kyle more.

It made so much sense, maybe not personality-wise, but the idea of Kyle finally finding a woman who had no problem with his abilities. I hope we see them at least try again, even if the show decides to go another route with them romantically.

I cannot wait to see more of Kyle in Ghosts Season 6. The premiere may not be until 2027, but the upcoming episodes should add some fun new Kyle lore as well.