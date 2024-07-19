Despite Playing Star Wars' Ahsoka Tano For 16 Years, Ashley Eckstein Hypes What Actually Makes Her The 'Most Nervous I Am For Anything'

Ashley Eckstein is undoubtedly best known for her role in the Star Wars franchise as Ahsoka Tano starting back in 2008, but voicing a Jedi in the galaxy far, far away hasn't been the most nerve-wracking experience of her career. The actress/author/designer/host spoke with CinemaBlend ahead of her annual arrival at San Diego Comic-Con for the Her Universe Fashion Show about why this is the project that makes her the "most nervous."

Her Universe is returning to SDCC for its tenth annual fashion show, where geek couture will be showcased on the runway with Ashley Eckstein and Michael James Scott hosting. After the Her Universe Fashion Show last year was able to honor Disney's 100th anniversary, the 2024 event will be presented by Mattel. When I spoke with Eckstein about this year's presentation, she shared whether it's still nerve-wracking for her to do despite already having nine successful shows behind her:

I tell everyone, every year, this show is the most nervous I ever get and most nervous I am for anything, period, the end. I get so nervous for every show. I am backstage almost getting sick. I am just beside myself with nerves every year. [laughs] But that's also a good thing. They say if you're not nervous, then you're not ready. So yes! I'm in that phase, where this show not only allows the designers competing to dream, but it allows me to dream. I'm actually doing something in the show this year that I've been dreaming of doing since 2017 and I haven't been able to pull off.

Feeling nervous about hosting the show feels like a good thing to Ashley Eckstein, who was already excited to hype that she'll be able to do something for 2024 that she's been dreaming of for years. The fashion show is quickly approaching, as it is scheduled for Thursday, July 25 at SDCC.

Of course, making the fashion show happen year in and year out hasn't been a solo endeavor, even before she had a co-host, first with RuPaul's Drag Race alum Nina West in 2022 and then with Broadway's Michael James Scott in 2023. Eckstein made sure to credit the people around her who have helped her make the dream come true on the Comic-Con runway. She went on:

Somehow I have incredible friends that the stars have aligned and we've assembled the most amazing team to help me pull off a dream that I've had since 2017, but I'm beyond nervous about it. So I'm in this phase of like, I wake up every morning, and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, is this really happening? Oh, yeah, no, this is really happening. Okay. All right, deep breaths. We got to figure this out.' [laughs] But I'm very excited.

The fashion show with the Mattel theme will showcase the creativity of no fewer than 25 designers on the runway at SDCC this year, with one-of-a-kind geek couture looks that can't be found anywhere else. There will be two winners: one chosen by the audience and another chosen by a panel of judges. The event has become quite popular over its ten years so far, even overcoming challenges to create a virtual show back in 2021.

I spoke with Ashley Eckstein spoke weeks ahead of the 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show, and she was already feeling the nerves at that point. But after ten years of preparing for the SDCC runway, are the nerves higher in the build up to the event or once she's on stage actually hosting? I asked Ashley Eckstein that very question, and she explained:

It's funny, because it's the same every year. There's so much nerves in the build up, and then the second I walk out on that stage and do the opening moment, then the nerves just turn into excitement. It's like pure excitement, pure adrenaline, and I just have so much fun. It's one of the most fun events I've done in my whole life, every year. I wish we could bottle up the excitement and the passion in that ballroom and then just keep it all year long. [laughs] When you need a burst of energy, I wish I could like spray it like perfume. I wish I could just spray that excitement because there is an electricity in that room that you can't even explain unless you're there.

The 2024 Her Universe Fashion Show will take place on Thursday, July 25 at 6 p.m. PT in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel as part of San Diego Comic-Con. You can also revisit past shows on the Her Universe YouTube page, including the virtual fashion show from 2021.

Speaking with CinemaBlend in years past, she shared the "number one rule" of the fashion show: any fandom can be showcased. Whether or not that means paying tribute to Ahsoka Tano's legacy in Star Wars, Eckstein is always nervous and excited for what fans bring to the runway. Check out a preview below:

In addition to the upcoming Her Universe Fashion show, you can find Ashley Eckstein's work as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars projects including (but not limited to) The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi streaming with a Disney+ subscription.