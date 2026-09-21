Lanterns Fans Think They Figured Out Who Killed Hal Jordan, And My Mind Is Blown

Possible spoilers ahead for Lanterns.

The DCEU is in the rear view, and co-CEO James Gunn has been methodically releasing new titles for the newly formed DCU. That includes upcoming DC movies, as well as small screen adventures on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The latter is true for Lanterns , and fans think that they figured out who killed Kyle Chandler's Hal Jordan. And it's totally blowing my mind.

The last Lanterns episode dropped a Batman reference, and also featured a time jump. There are plenty of theories about who killed Hal Jordan, and one is gaining particular traction. Namely Noah Macon, who debuted as a kid played by Weapons actor Cary Christopher, and who is played by Shea Pritchard as a teen. Fans are sounding off over on Twitter about him possibly being the killer, with some choice responses reading:

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My prediction for lanterns: (at hal jordans funeral) Noah killed Hal Jordan…football field, didn’t fight back, split up his family and his city…idk he has a good reason

With Noah being so prominent and talking about purpose with John, he's gotta be a secret Manhunter who couldn't fight his programming and killed Hal

I am very sus of Noah, I for sure think he killed Hal Jordan

so noah definitely killed hal didn’t he #lanterns

Am i the only one who thinks Noah Macon is a bit sus? He’s the ONLY person in Rushville who seems comfortable around John. Then there’s Zoe’s last warning: “Don’t forget everything I’ve told you.” I don’t think Noah killed Hal or knows something at the very least🤷🏽‍♂️

I wasn't really considering Noah as a suspect, but I'm starting to see it. I mean, why else would the character be introduced back in 2016, before popping up again as a teen in the 2026 part of the timeline. And as some fans above pointed out, he's got a motive given how Hal Jordan contributed to breaking his family apart.

At Jordan's funeral it became clear how much the entire town of Rushville hates the famous Green Lantern. For Noah, his life was turned upside down when Hal showed up, including the death of his grandmother Zoe and grandfather Will, and the destruction that came down on the town as a whole. We'll just have to wait and see if he's actually the one who killed Chandler's hero.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

There are tons of theories about Noah, with some even thinking that he's also a Manhunter. Lanterns has had plenty of wild twists during its first season on the air, so nothing feels out of the question. Are they actually an entire family of Manhunters? Only time will tell, but fans are eager to find out the mystery of Hal Jordan's death, as well as if/when John Stewart will finally become a Green Lantern.

Lanterns airs new episodes Sundays as part of the 2026 TV schedule. We'll just have to see if the final episodes confirm or deny the theory about Noah.