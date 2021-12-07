Did The Bachelorette Cross The Line With Tayshia's Reveal In The Men Tell All Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" special of The Bachelorette Season 18.

The Bachelorette Season 18 delivered the traditional "Men Tell All" episode, and there was no shortage of confrontations, unexpected reveals, and crazy moments. Nothing was off-limits in the special about Michelle Young ’s season , apparently, even when it came to the hosts themselves. Fans are questioning whether the ABC series went too far when Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Tayshia Adams about the current state of her relationship.

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark recently called off their engagement, and anyone who didn’t know that found out when Kaitlyn Bristowe surprisingly shifted the conversation to her co-host . A clip of the moment that released ahead of the special gave the gist of the story but left out the part that has many fans up in arms. Take a look, and continue on for what has fans of The Bachelorette upset.

The pre-released clip ended before Kaitlyn Bristowe segued out of the moment into the next segment almost immediately with a bizarre line. Fans couldn’t help but feel the moment was incredibly awkward, especially with Kaitlyn's attempt to find common ground by mentioning she also had her heart broken.

Kaitlyn Bristowe wouldn’t have needed a segue had The Bachelorette done the segment heading into commercial. Instead, the show kept on rolling, which left Tayshia Adams trying to compose herself for questions while still reeling from revealing the collapse of her own relationship. Some felt the segment had poor planning, as she needed to air out some personal drama and then immediately turn back into an interviewer .

Tayshia Adams ultimately couldn’t remain on stage following the segment and quickly excused herself and walked off the stage. Her distress raised questions amongst fans, specifically on whether or not it was necessary for Tayshia's relationship reveal to come as part of Michelle Young's season.

It took some time, but eventually, Tayshia Adams brought herself back to the stage to continue her participation in The Bachelorette "Men Tell All" special. The moment wasn’t made out to be a big deal during the episode, which probably was the right call considering all that happened prior. She didn’t get much love on stage for her return, but plenty on social media gave her love for continuing on with a brave face after revealing such sensitive information.

News of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s breakup came ahead of The Bachelorette tell-all. Rumors about the split indicated the pair's busy schedules played a factor on the breakup and that in the end, the two had very different ideas for what they saw for their futures. Regardless of the circumstances, their relationship is over, and it certainly was rough to see her answer for it on television.