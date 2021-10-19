The Bachelorette Spoilers: How Michelle Young's Season Ends And Who It Ends With

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Season 18 of The Bachelorette, including the rumored ending of Michelle Young’s season.

The Bachelorette's 18th season is set to kick off with Michelle Young’s journey to find her person. When the limos start arriving in the October 19 premiere, the runner-up from Matt James’ season of The Bachelor will get her second chance at televised romance, with dozens of men vying for her heart — including the rumored next Bachelor. But while some of the focus is bound to be on the man who will lead the next series, what fans should really be looking at now is which of Young’s suitors will be with her at the end of this season, and we think we know who that is.

While American viewers are just now getting to know these men on their small screens, filming for Michelle Young’s season actually took place back in August and September. So in reality, Young has already reached the end of her journey. Spoiler guru Reality Steve confirmed on his blog that Young did find love on The Bachelorette, and exchanged her final rose for an engagement ring in the Season 18 finale, posting on his blog.

Michelle is engaged to Nayte Olukoya.

Nayte Olukoya, a 27-year-old sales executive from Austin, Texas, is rumored to be the lucky last man standing. His ABC biography notes that he is a 6-foot-8 “Adonis of a man” who went on the show to find his “dream woman” in 28-year-old teacher Michelle Young. Reality Steve had tweeted photos from a one-on-one date Young and Olukoya had back in August, so Olukoya was on the blogger’s radar even before he learned of the couple’s eventual engagement.

(Image credit: ABC)

As well as Michelle Young’s final choice, Reality Steve was also able to report the runner-up as 26-year-old nurse recruiter Brandon Jones. Reality Steve said he’d received photos of Young on a date two days prior to the final rose ceremony, and the man in the photos was not 6-foot-8 Nayte Olukoya. When ABC released a promo for Season 18 of The Bachelorette, Reality Steve was able to match the swimsuits in his photos with a scene in the promo of Young kissing Jones on a beach, thus confirming Jones’ presence up until the very end of the season.

So how reliable is this information? Reality Steve uses inside sources, and even during the pandemic, when the blogger admitted information was harder to come by, he seems to have built up a reliable stable of informants. He correctly predicted both the end of Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette as well as the three couples who got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

Knowing the final two guys vying for Michelle Young's heart shouldn't spoil the fun of watching the season. There's sure to be plenty of drama along the way, and now we fans know where to focus our attention. Young’s season of The Bachelorette premieres at 8 p.m. ET, Tuesday, October 19, on ABC. Be sure to check out our 2021 Fall TV Schedule for more upcoming premieres.