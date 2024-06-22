How Diddy's Kids Have His Back Amidst His Legal Woes

Sean “P. Diddy” Combs still finds himself ensnared in a flurry of legal issues stemming from several lawsuits. The filings, which come from alleged former associates of his and more, include a number of allegations against the mogul, including sexual assault and sex trafficking. Some people who have connections to the embattled rapper have spoken out about his current situation as well. This was particularly true in the wake of resurfaced video footage that appeared to show him assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie, whose husband reacted as well. While a number of people have denounced Diddy’s reported actions, it would seem that, at the very least, his kids still have his back.

How Have Diddy’s Kids Shown Support For Him Amid His Legal Woes?

The Sean John founder is father to seven children, and many of them took to social media this past Father’s Day to celebrate him. As noted by TMZ , his 17-year-old twins, D'Lila and Jessie, took to their Instagram stories to share a throwback pic. They also captioned it with, “Happy Fathers Day to the best dad in the worldddddddd. We love u so much ❤️”. Their 30-year-old brother, Justin, also chimed in with a post of his own to say, “HAPPY FATHERS DAY POPS 💪🏾💙.” 17-year-old Chance Combs shared a post on her stories as well, which featured a throwback pic of her and her dad and was captioned, “happy father's day! i love you endlessly.”

Adding to the flurry of tributes was 25-year-old Christian “King” Combs, who shared a carousel of photos on Instagram . The snapshots all show him the young Combs as a kid alongside his famous father. He also shared a caption meant to serve as a tribute to his old man:

HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE GREATEST!! Love you pops ! 🌍❤️‍🔥

So, as Puff Daddy continues to remain “steady in the storm” like he mentioned in his cryptic post months ago, it does still seem that his kids are in his corner. All the while, his legal situation continues to play out as people share their own personal experiences with him.

What’s Been Said About Sean Combs Since His Legal Situation Has Unfolded?

P. Diddy’s slew of legal entanglements began in earnest back in November 2023, at which time Cassie Ventura sued him. Her suit, in which she detailed alleged instances of abuse during their decade-long relationship, was settled less than 24 hours after it was filed. From there, others – including Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, Joi Dickerson-Neal and multiple Jane Does – also filed suit. After the hotel footage surfaced in May, Diddy apologized , though his sentiments drew criticism from some people. Aside from all of that, both of the rapper’s homes in the U.S. were raided by the feds in connection to a sex-trafficking ring earlier this year. At the time, two of his adult kids, Justin and Christian, were present at one of the compounds and reportedly had lasers pointed at them .

In the midst of all this, 50 Cent, Aubrey O’Day and Slim Thug reacted to the hotel footage and chastised the star. One of Diddy’s former assistants reacted as well, saying that she felt “sick” after watching the video. And, while she stated that she didn’t actually witness any violence herself while working for the mogul, she said there was “not one cell in [her] body that was surprised” by the clip.

Prior to the video being released, other stars shared thoughts on the situation as well. Jason Derulo broke his silence on his former collaborator’s legal issues. When specifically asked if he believed people are innocent until proven guilty, Derulo agreed. Russell Simmons came to Puffy’s defense as well, asking the general public not to cast stones and tear down the star.

As of this writing, P. Diddy has not been formally charged with any offenses. It’s unclear how this matter will ultimately unfold but, at this point, it seems that he’ll have his kids’ support.