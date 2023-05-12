Disaster Will Strike In Station 19’s Season Finale, But Which Firefighters Are In Danger?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Station 19’s May 11 episode, “All These Things That I’ve Done.” Consider yourself warned!

Hard as it is to believe, Station 19 ’s Season 6 finale is upon us, and the penultimate episode, “All These Things That I’ve Done,” set us up for a “shocking” end to a consistently tumultuous season. Ben Warren is set to receive the Medal of Valor at the Firefighters Ball, and there’s a big announcement coming from Natasha Ross, as she names the fire house’s new permanent captain. But nothing comes easy in the world of Seattle firefighting, and the preview for next week’s finale promises disaster for one of Station 19’s own. So which firefighters are in danger?

“All These Things That I’ve Done” established that Natasha (Merle Dandridge) is not resigning her post after being outed for her relationship with Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), and Ben (Jason George) still feels unsure about accepting an award for a call that involved a fatality. They — along with Ben’s wife Miranda Bailey (Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson guest stars) — will be at the Firefighters Ball when things go sour. According to the episode description for “Glamorous Life”:

The Station 19 crew trade in their turnouts for tuxes and gowns as they attend the Firefighters Ball; but when disaster strikes, they jump into action to save the day.

Tragedy in formalwear? At least that part will be a deliciously fun change of pace for the trauma magnets of the fire station. In addition to Natasha, Ben and Miranda, all three of the candidates for captain appear to be in attendance at the ball, so count Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz), Theo Ruiz (Carlos Miranda) and Robert amongst those who will be directly involved.

From the looks of the preview, Andy starts investigating when she sees smoke, and the situation apparently becomes an emergency pretty quickly. Check it out below:

It’s likely there are other members of Station 19 present at the Firefighters Ball; Vic Hughes (Barrett Doss) is presumably alongside her boyfriend, despite the trouble she and Theo’s relationship has seen. At least from this preview, it appears Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) are safe — after Maya turned down the opportunity to be considered for captain. That decision saved her marriage and possibly their lives? Nice one, Maya.

Speaking of saving lives, we can pretty safely assume Sean Beckett ( Josh Randall ) won’t be around , given his return to rehab. Vic followed her instincts and ended up keeping her former captain from attempting suicide in Thursday’s episode, as she recognized his actions as those of a person considering self-harm. While she probably got in trouble with Theo (who Natasha designated acting captain ) for missing her shift, he would have to agree the work she was doing was more important, right?