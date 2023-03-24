Station 19: Beckett Is Finally Getting Help For His Drinking, But The Damage May Already Be Done

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for Station 19’s March 23 episode “Could I Leave You?”

The situation with Sean Beckett and his drinking has been building for a while now on Station 19, and after his mistake caused the death of Station 88’s lieutenant Cooper in the previous episode, it really seemed like the fire captain was at the end of his rope. That proved to be the case in “Could I Leave You?,” when Andy Herrera took over on a call due to Beckett’s obvious inebriation. After nearly dying in the fire, the captain declared he was taking a leave of absence to get help, but the damage to the team may already be done, as Andy’s move put all of their jobs at risk.

When a fire broke out at the barbershop in Theo’s old neighborhood, the firefighters immediately noticed that Beckett (Josh Randall) appeared to be drunk, and in an effort to avoid any further deaths, Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) immediately took over. However, when they realized there was still a man inside the burning building, Beckett went rogue and jumped into the fire. He took off his mask and jacket to give to the man, and things looked really dire for the captain, before his team was able to pull him out.

While they were able to avoid any fatalities, there was no sense of celebration as the team returned to the station, despite Beckett’s decision to take a leave of absence. Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) said he’d seen the same look he saw in Beckett’s eyes in soldiers who ran into enemy fire. Furthermore fire chief Natasha Ross (Merle Dandridge) was absolutely livid with the firefighters, because if there’s one thing she can’t stand, it’s insubordination.

While they’d been at the fire, she’d been working the proper channels to ensure Beckett would be held accountable for Cooper’s death through the official investigation. Station 19’s decision to “mutiny” undermined her efforts, and Natasha said all of their jobs were at risk. Andy stood by her decision, saying they all knew the consequences of their actions, and if they had let Beckett lead, they’d be planning a funeral just like Station 88.

That didn’t appease Natasha one bit, and the preview for next week’s episode, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” showed that this issue isn’t going away. Check out what the chief has to say about mutiny below:

There’s no way they can fire all of the firefighters who were on that call, right? Andy seemingly just got back to Station 19 , not to mention Jack (Grey Damon). For her part, Maya ’s had more than her share of insubordination trouble, and Ben (Jason George) has Pru to think about .