After Station 19 Renewal News, The Drama Adds A New Firefighter Who Could Spell Trouble For Vic And Theo

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the April 20 episode of Station 19, “What Are You Willing to Lose.”

Station 19 fans received good news ahead of its April 20 episode, when it was announced that the popular series had been renewed for a seventh season. However, any celebratory feelings inspired by the promise of more Seattle firefighting goodness were dampened by the events of “What Are You Willing to Lose,” which included Ben Warren in a near-death situation, continued rising tensions between Vic Hughes and Theo Ruiz , and the arrival of a new firefighter who has a history with the captain. I don’t have a good feeling about this. Let’s get into it:

Station 19 Is Getting A Seventh Season, With New Showrunners

Showrunner Krista Vernoff announced her exit from Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 at the end of their current seasons, so in addition to ABC announcing a Season 7 for the Seattle spinoff, per Deadline , it was also revealed that Zoanne Clack and Peter Paige will be replacing Vernoff in that role.

In past years, Station 19’s renewal has come alongside its sister drama’s; however, Grey’s Anatomy ’s future was sealed last month and will premiere its 20th season this fall. Deadline reports it was the size of the order that prevented Station 19’s announcement from being made at that time. The spinoff’s seasons usually run between 16 and 18 episodes, but it has not been confirmed what’s in store for Season 7.

This is great news for the fans — and the cast, who reportedly have contracts that cover Season 7 and beyond. If only things were as cheery for the characters.

What Will Station 19’s New Firefighter Mean For Vic And Theo?

Vic (Barrett Doss) and Theo (Carlos Miranda) have been on rocky ground for a while. Theo's stress over Sean Beckett's drinking on the job and his anxiety over the arson of the barber shop in his old neighborhood were only exacerbated by his promotion to the fire house’s captain . “What Are You Willing to Lose” saw the couple bickering again, when Vic started making small talk to Theo, and he responded as if she was making a formal time off request. The couple couldn’t get on the same page, leading Vic to walk away.

Theo, however, seemed to be immediately on the same page as Kate Powell, the sub who was sent to Station 19 to fill in for Ben Warren (Jason George), after the firefighter fell through a roof on a call and suffered a fractured arm and ribs. Kate came in hot, suggesting she was used to being the “dom” back in 2012 when she worked with Theo and Travis’ late husband Michael at Station 54. Travis (Jay Hayden) called her “Chaos Kate,” as he literally pushed Vic aside to get to her.