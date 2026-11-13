We Know Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Said 'No Gifts' At Their Wedding (But They Did Ask Guests For Something)

What do you get someone who can afford a wedding at Madison Square Garden and is probably capable of buying whatever they want? It turns out, the answer, at least in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s case, is nothing. Well, not nothing. While they said guests should not bring gifts to their intimate wedding , they did ask attendees to give something, and it’s very sweet.

Before Swift and Kelce even got married, NFL star George Kittle revealed that they said they wanted “ absolutely no gifts .” And, you know what? That makes sense. Swift is a billionaire ; Kelce’s net worth is in the tens of millions. I’d assume they probably don’t need anything. So, instead of asking for gifts for themselves, they asked their guests to give to those in need. That was revealed when the Hancock County Humane Foundation posted a photo of the couple and shared information about a donation they received:

As the caption states, Attorney Mike Simon and his wife, Lisa, attended Swift and Kelce’s wedding. According to the organization, the newlyweds asked guests to donate to charity “in lieu of gifts.” That’s how the Hancock County Humane Foundation – an organization based in New Cumberland, West Virginia, that’s devoted to making a “positive impact in the lives of animals” in their community – got their donation, and I think that is truly amazing. You can read its full reaction to the donation below:

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Four beautiful people, four generous hearts. The Hancock County Humane Foundation is honored to acknowledge a very generous donation from Attorney Mike Simon and his wife Lisa in honor of a very special wedding they recently attended. The amazing bride and groom asked for donations to charities in lieu of gifts and Mike and Lisa chose us !!

Now, it has been reported that Swift went away from typical wedding traditions in a few ways. For example, she allegedly wore sneakers during her reception . Plus, it’s not like the level of secrecy that went into their invites was normal. So, going this route for gifts feels unexpected in an on-brand way.

I’d also like to note that Taylor Swift is a famously charitable person. Ahead of their wedding, the pop star and tight end donated $26 million to charity, according to Variety . It was reported that they gave to at least 20 charities, which breaks down into nine food banks, seven educational programs, three children’s hospitals and an animal cruelty organization.

The “Lover” singer also reportedly paid out $197 million in bonuses to the people who worked on The Eras Tour, and specifically gave $5 million in bonuses to her truck drivers alone. In fact, you can see Swift give out the bonuses at the end of her years-long tour by streaming End of an Era with a Disney+ subscription .

So, it’s not surprising to me at all that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce both donated to charity on their big day and asked their guests, many of whom were major A-listers, to give back as well.