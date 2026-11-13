Grey's Anatomy Took A Page Out Of The Pitt's Book This Week And It Literally Made Me Gasp

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of Grey's Anatomy "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)".

Folks have always loved dramas set in hospitals, and right now we've got an embarrassment of riches thanks to both Grey's Anatomy and The Pitt. The latter is an Emmy-winning sensation, and since its on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription) its also full of truly gnarly gore and blood. The gore from The Pitt has made Grey's surgeries look like child's play, but the long-running series went for it in the most recent episode, and I legit gasped in shock.

I'm a longtime Grey's Anatomy fan, who keeps up with the show weekly on ABC (and streaming with a Hulu subscription). While I used to get squeamish over the bloody surgeries on the show, The Pitt took things to another level entirely. I guess I shouldn't have counted out Grey's, as Jo's emergency C-Section had my jaw on the floor.

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Grey's Shocked Me With Its Gore This Week

Season 23 of Grey's has shown Camilla Luddington's Jo Wilson struggling with whether or not she still wants to be OBGYN surgeon, following her own traumatic birth experience. After quitting her job at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital she befriends another mom Corrie (played by Schitt's Creek star Sarah Levy) in a support group. She did a house call for Corrie who told her she was having contractions at 38 weeks, and things quickly got dire.

After Corrie's water breaks, Jo discovers that the umbilical cord emerged before the baby's head, compromising blood flow and exposing it to a number of serious complications including permanent brain damage. Jo ends up holding the baby's head off the cord, while waiting to be transported to the hospital.

(Image credit: ABC)

While in the ambulance Jo later discovers that Corrie's uterus ruptured, and it was... horrifying. Wilson removes her hand from her patient, her arm is absolutely covered in dark blood. The amount of gore involved truly shocked me, and I gasped so loud that my fiancé came in from the other room concerned that something had happened to me. Things got even more bloody when Jo performed an emergency C-section from within the ambulance, saving both the baby and mother's lives in the process.

The Pitt might blow Grey's out of the water when it comes to the stomach-turning gore that happens in the Emergency Room, but I love that the long-running ABC drama can still shock me all these years later. This is the second time I've gasped in Season 23 alone, with the other one being when Kwan accidentally let slip that Griffith was seemingly pregnant. This is why I can't stop watching my friends in Seattle and all all their drama.

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Grey's Anatomy airs new episodes Thursdays on ABC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Jo is returning to her job at Grey Sloane Memorial, and only time will tell if we're treated to more shockingly bloody medical emergencies. As for The Pitt, that show is expected to return for Season 3 in January.