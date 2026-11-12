After Leaving 90 Day Fiancé Andrei Castravet Gives Shocking Update On Relationship With Libby

Not long after confirming his and wife Libby's exit from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, Andrei Castravet hinted there's trouble between them. I would say it's an angle for a future appearance in the franchise, but considering they just burned the bridge with TLC, there may be nothing scripted about this.

Andrei did a long livestream video with 90 Day blogger John Yates, who got the scoop on this married 90 Day couple who may be headed for divorce. Based on what Andrei said below, it doesn't sound like he and Libby are separated, but it doesn't sound like they're together either:

We're just kind of doing our own thing right now...we're like, working it out. We're still in the same house. We're doing it for the kids. We'll see what happens. It's gonna be like fake it or we're not fucking making it.

English is a second language for the Moldovan, for those confused by the way he struggled with the phrase "fake it until you make it." Libby and Andrei have had many ups and downs throughout their time on 90 Day Fiancé, with so much of it tied to his feuds with her family.

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With no appearances on the 2026 TV schedule, this was the latest update we've gotten on them since Libby's father, Chuck, passed in 2025. Chuck was one of their biggest supporters, even being one of the few to still interact with them after her sisters and brother kept their distance.

Of course, there's some obvious skepticism from 90 Day Fiancé fans floating around the internet. I do admit I wonder why Andrei would feel the need to announce the situation in his marriage when they're both actively trying to get out of the 90 Day shows. Wouldn't that just get their fans more interested in seeing them back in the franchise?

It's possible that Libby and Andrei are done with TLC, but would welcome the opportunity to appear on a relationship series elsewhere. It does feel like a golden era for reality stars to appear in other franchises, so maybe they're hoping to make a move to the Bravo world?

Another possibility is that the couple is mad about the recently announced 90 Day: Florida spinoff. They're based in Tampa, and yet are not part of the couples that were invited to participate in the series. I also couldn't help but notice that Alexei and Loren Brovarnik were, who they had a feud with the last time they appeared in a 90 Day series. Is it possible they were snubbed because of some requests made by other cast members to have them excluded?

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I can't say for sure, but I'll certainly be looking out for any mention of Andrei and Libby on 90 Day: Florida when it premieres in December. In the meantime, here's hoping that whatever is going on with the couple works out for the best, for them and their family.