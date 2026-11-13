Jamie Lee Curtis’s New TV Show Is Giving Me All The ‘90s Sitcom Nostalgia, But Now I’m Worried

We’re over halfway through the 2026 fall TV schedule, and I need to talk about one unexpected highlight in my weekly viewing. This season has been full of exciting TV, from the exciting competition on ABC mainstay Dancing With The Stars or finding a new favorite in CBS’s Eternally Yours, but it feels like no one’s talking about NBC’s Newlyweds, and that’s a problem.

Newlyweds Is Itching My Throwback Sitcom Scratch

Newlyweds is a new comedy show starring Tea Leoni, Tim Daly and Jamie Lee Curtis, and guys, I kind of love it. It’s nothing groundbreaking, but that’s one reason why I appreciate it it. It feels like a classic sitcom from the ‘90s like The Nanny, Will & Grace or Frasier that just don't get made anymore. It’s about two middle-aged people, Jeanie and James, who fall in love, and decide to quickly get married. They are pretty much opposites, but love each other enough to merge their different lives despite it. It’s like watching an ongoing romantic comedy with a mix of humor and earnestness.

Jamie Lee Curtis plays James’ meddling ex-wife Claudia, who’s always showing up at the worst times to annoy them, and I love how audacious her character is. While the whole thing is pretty formulaic, it’s also comfortingly funny, and I genuinely look forward to watching the next one every week. New episodes follow Happy’s Place every Friday night before dropping for those with a Peacock subscription every Saturday.

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(Image credit: Nicole Weingart/NBC)

But, It’s In Danger Of Cancellation

The stress of getting into a new show is always the fear of cancellation, and I’m seeing signs for Newlyweds already. For one, when I looked into the TV show itself, I learned that its showrunner, Gail Lerner, was fired from her own series due to “creative differences” a few weeks before the premiere, as reported by THR. The Connors producer Bruce Helford was promptly hired to take over, but issues like this so early in a show’s life is concerning.

The TV Ratings Guide also predicts the show “leans cancellation” after its underwhelming reviews and viewership so far. The show is only three episodes in, but I don’t see much buzz for it at all. It can’t make Peacock’s top ten and Television Stats reports a very low amount of online engagement about it.

It also airs on Friday nights, which has famously led to a bunch of cancellations for NBC, recently for shows like Stumble, Lopez vs. Lopez and Young Rock. It’s a shame that NBC’s only new comedy this season could be dead on arrival, especially considering all the great sitcoms the network has produced over the years. NBC’s other new show, Line of Fire, reportedly isn’t doing so hot either.

I’ll still be watching Newlyweds every week because I’m enjoying all its '90s nostalgia, and Curtis’s hilarious character, but I guess if it doesn't move forward I can't say I didn't see it coming. I don’t think it’s quite too late to make it a hit, so do me (and yourself) a favor and check it out!