Does Sofia Vergara Prefer America's Got Talent Or Modern Family? Here's What She Said While Wearing A Lie Detector

Spoilers ahead for the fourth week of qualifiers results of America's Got Talent Season 18.

Wednesday nights during the later weeks of America's Got Talent generally mean host Terry Crews finding ways to fill an hour in between occasionally narrowing down the competitors who will make it to the finals, and the latest live results episode saw Crews putting judge Sofia Vergara in the hot seat... that is, Sonic's Tot Seat! Vergara had to strap on a lie detector on live TV and answer questions posed by her fellow judges. Simon Cowell asked the big one about whether she prefers working on AGT or Modern Family, and she had to answer!

Vergara was chosen for The Tot Seat by popular demand, and her fellow judges took turns asking questions sent in by AGT fans. Cowell asked "Is Simon always right?" The Modern Family alum said "Yes," but Wendy the lie detector specialist said that was a lie. Vergara passed the test when she named Howie Mandel as who she thinks the smartest judge is, but was called out for lying when she said "yes" to Heidi Klum's question of whether Cowell was like a "sweet little puppy dog."

At this point, Cowell abandoned the fan questions and pretty hilariously asked whether she'd push him or Howie Mandel off a cliff. Vergara said Howie, but the lie detector results said differently! Heidi Klum asked if she'd ever pretended to be sick to get out of work, and all the reactions really made me wonder if she's referring to a specific instance. Cowell finally asked the kicker: "Do you prefer working on America's Got Talent or Modern Family?" Well, there was really only one answer that she could give, saying:

America's Got Talent.

Of course Sofia Vergara was going to say that she prefers working on the show she was actually on when asked the question, but my favorite part was how nervous she looked while waiting for Wendy to declare whether it was the truth or not. Wendy did ultimately say that Vergara was telling the truth, to what appeared to be the judge's relief. All in all, it was a fun time for fans to watch Vergara in The Tot Seat!

Howie Mandel followed up by asking if there's "anyone in the audience tonight that you're interested in" to continue his streak after his recent joke about Sofia Vergara's divorce from Joe Manganiello, which some fans thought was way too soon. Vergara has been a good sport about it, even after a funny "Viagra" slip from a contestant a couple weeks ago. While in The Tot Seat, however, she simply said "That's it" and was ready to step down from the tater tot-themed chair.

Of course, lie detector tests aren't 100% reliable even under the best of circumstances and controlled environments, let alone when a celebrity is put on the spot in front of a huge crowd while sitting in a tater tot-themed chair on stage, so it's hard to blame Sofia Vergara for appearing nervous about any of the questions. Plus, she originally seemed to wish that Modern Family could last longer than its eleven seasons, and has reunited with cast members in the time since the hit ABC sitcom ended.

If you want to revisit Sofia Vergara's time as Gloria on Modern Family – whether or not she truly prefers her current gig to the sitcom – you can find all eleven seasons streaming with a Hulu subscription. As for America's Got Talent, new episodes will continue airing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, streaming next day with a Peacock Premium subscription.