Tom Selleck Was Championing A Blue Bloods Return For Months. How Does He Reportedly Feel About Donnie Wahlberg Snagging The Spinoff?
Another Reagan family member is set to take center stage.
The fact that there are currently no new episodes of Blue Bloods (which ended its 14-season run in 2024) airing during the 2025 TV schedule is tough. Those feelings are only amplified for me now, considering that new Friday 10 p.m. ET slot holder, S.W.A.T., has been canceled (again). Luckily, fans won’t be going long without the Reagans, as a new spinoff starring Donnie Wahlberg. This all came after Tom Selleck was pushing for more BB and, now a new report, features claims about his feelings on the follow-up.
Over the past several months, Tom Selleck has been very vocal about not wanting Blue Bloods to end, and he hoped that CBS would reverse its decision. Ahead of the series finale, he even proposed a way to keep it going, mentioning it could go to streaming and air 10 episodes per season. Selleck did eventually, in some way, get his wish for a franchise expansion but not the way he planned. With that, a source tells RadarOnline that the Frank Reagan actor is supposedly not very happy:
With the new series being set in Boston, the Reagans will indeed be split up, and the notion of that is admittedly a bit weird, given their closeness. That being said, there are only so many storylines to tackle in New York City. Also, much of the cast had ideas for their characters' futures, and some of those included leaving the Big Apple.
These fresh claims regarding Tom Selleck's feelings on the new show and its change of backdrop should be taken with a grain of salt right now. As of this writing, Selleck hasn't formally spoken out about the show. In the aftermath of the veteran actor's open frustration with the parent show's cancellation, the source went on to share more about Selleck allegedly feeling slighted:
Even though Boston Blue will mainly follow Danny, it’s possible that his family will visit him, or he might visit his family. That could potentially open the door for guest appearances from franchise alums, including Tom Selleck's Frank. No other Blue Bloods alums have been confirmed for the spinoff just yet, but the notion of them popping up here and there certainly isn't far-fetched. Plus, if this offshoot is a success, there's also the possibility that it could present opportunities for other spinoffs starring familiar characters.
Whether Tom Selleck truly feels disdain for the spinoff is anyone's guess but, as a fan, I'm hopeful that viewers haven't seen the last of Frank. It's also still exciting that Boston Blue is happening, and I can't wait to hear more about it. In the meantime, you can grab a Paramount+ subscription and stream all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods now.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
