Blue Bloods Just Shared New Season 14 Pics, And I'm In My Feels About CBS Dropping A Look At One Of The Final Reagan Family Dinners

Blue Bloods is one of many shows ending or canceled in 2024 and, in just a few short months, it will reach the end of its run. Back in 2023, the CBS procedural was announced to be ending after its 14th season, with that final outing being split into two parts. As fans prepare for the beginning of the end, with the second part premiering in October, the network has released a slew of new photos, and I’m in my feels over a still that teases one of the final Reagan family dinners.

The Reagan Family Dinner Scene Looks So Sweet

Perhaps the highlight of the drama series is not the intense cases, both personal and professional, that are featured. But, for this fan, it's the family dinners the Reagans partake in in every single episode. The meals have historically included big moments, like the introduction of Joe and the announcement of Jamie and Eddie's engagement. A Blue Bloods writer even shared a sweet message to commemorate the end of filming, and it included a family dinner reference on the final page of the call sheet. Via TV Insider, there’s now a first look at one of those last meals, and you can check it out below:

Seeing Peter Hermann’s Jack Boyle also included here really hits me in my feels. While Jack and Erin have been divorced for a while, they still work together and still care for one another. Jack doesn’t show up to the family dinners very often but, on the rare occasion that he does, it's sweet. That signifies how he’s still part of the family, and it's that sense of warmth that makes me emotional when I look at this pic.

It's also worth mentioning that Jack's going to be a big part in the premiere. Not only that, but the episode will mark a Younger reunion for Peter Hermann.

Who Is Peter Hermann Reuniting With From Younger?

It was previously reported by TV Insider that Debi Mazar would be appearing in the final episodes of Blue Bloods as Queens DA Evaline Romano. The legal official will be investigating Erin for alleged misconduct during a gang trial. A new photo shows Romano and Erin talking with Jack, and, with that, Peter Hermann and Debi Mazar collaborate once more after starring on TV Land’s Younger together for seven seasons:

It seems the show's creative team really is pulling out all the stops for the final season. All the while, BB fans are still trying to save the show but, now that the final eight episodes are almost here, it’s looking more likely that this will indeed be the end. However, if S.W.A.T. can pull a surprise reverse-cancellation for the second time a month away from the finale, I'm not losing hope.

Filming for Blue Bloods wrapped over the summer, but CBS expressed interest in a spinoff or movie down the road. Even Donnie Wahlberg teased at an NKOTB concert that this might not be the end. Nothing has been confirmed, but one would hope that the franchise can continue in some form or fashion. And, if not, it's my wish that the show will end with a Reagan family dinner scene like the one teased, as it would would be the perfect way to close the show and leave audiences in their feelings.

So that you don't miss the family dinners and other major developments, be sure to tune in when Blue Bloods returns for its final season on Friday, October 18 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS as part of the 2024 TV schedule.