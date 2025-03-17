Supernatural Fans Are Waiting For The Boys' Big Reunion, But Jensen Ackles Just Finished A Whole Other TV Show In The Meantime

For so many years, Jensen Ackles fans were spoiled by Supernatural’s seemingly endless run on The CW, and while it’s been great seeing him pop up in a wider variety of projects in recent years, I think we can agree it’s just not enough. Thankfully, he’ll be returning to The Boys and its upcoming Vought Uprising spinoff as the villainous supe Soldier Boy, and will be reuniting with Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins in Season 5. And he apparently filmed a wholly different series in the meantime.

As we wait for Supernatural’s former co-stars to share the screen together again, Ackles dropped the celebratory news that his upcoming streaming thriller Countdown — the latest from former Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas — has now concluded filming. The actor shared the exciting announcement on Instagram, along with a handful of behind-the-scenes pics that unfortunately don’t give fans much to speculate about. Here’s how he optimistically worded things:

COUNTDOWN Season 1 complete. What a beautiful ride it has been these past 6 months. A brilliant crew, a fantastic cast and an absolutely wonderful experience. Thank you to Derek, JB, Marc, @primevideo and everyone who made this project a reality. I’ll see you all for season 2 🤞🏼

Here we are, still mostly in the dark about what to expect from Countdown, and Ackles is already getting his followers hyped up about a potential second season? Let's please not try to start cashing that particular check until Soldier Boy is back in uniform and making Billy Butcher's life that much more complicated.

In the post, the occasional Tracker guest star gave props to Haas as well as the Prime Video series’ producers Marc Bienstock (a frequent M. Night Shyamalan collaborator) and director Jonathan Brown (a vet of One Chicago and other network dramas). With that creative team running things, Countdown tells the story of Ackles’ Mark Meachum, an LAPD officer who joins a secret task force of undercover agents investigating a mysterious murder.

The team, which is culled from all corners of law enforcement, makes progress with their investigation, but once truths start getting uncovered, the various members personal plights come into play, and they have to get past those individual barriers in order to work together and save both their city and the millions of people that live there. No biggie. (Worth noting: the new series also stars The Last Ship vet Eric Dane and All Rise alum Jessica Camacho.)

In the years since he hung up his demon-chasing boots as Dean Winchester, Jensen Ackles has leaned hard on his innate superheroism, as complemented by lots of Batman fan art and live-action rumors. He’s voiced Bruce Wayne and Batman across six different DC Entertainment animated features, from Long Halloween to Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths. And then of course there's his work as Soldier Boy on The Boys and Gen V for his former boss Eric Kripke.

While we may not see The Boys' final season popping up on the 2025 TV schedule, given how effects-heavy that production is, here's hoping we'll soon be able to catch Jensen Ackles keeping people safe in Los Angeles when Countdown hits Prime Video at some point in the future.