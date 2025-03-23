Tom Selleck Seemingly Just Landed His Blue Bloods Follow-up (And It’s Exactly The Project I Hoped It Would Be)
Love this for the mustachioed TV man.
Blue Bloods only wrapped on the TV schedule a few months ago, but the series finale actually filmed a whole lot longer ago, wrapping production in June of 2024. This means Tom Selleck got a nice little break from the Hollywood biz, but now he’s seemingly landed his next TV role, and it’s exactly the project he (And I) hoped it would be.
After CBS announced it was cancelling Blue Bloods literally all the way back in 2023, Selleck was the show’s biggest champion for months. He openly stated he thought the network was making a mistake. He cited the show’s (factually) high ratings as a reason it should stay on the air. All to no avail. The show went out quietly in December of 2024.
While CBS has announced the Reagans will get another chance to shine on TV, a spinoff is in the works about Donnie Wahlberg’s Danny Reagan, not Selleck’s Frank Reagan. Which means the mustachioed actor’s schedule is free to return to another one of his fan-favorite characters: Jesse Stone.
What Is Jesse Stone, Anyway?
You maybe remember Jesse Stone. A character Selleck finds near and dear to his own heart, Stone is based on a series of detective novels written by Robert B. Parker. The actor starred in and produced 9 of these movies in the early 2000s, with the last one hitting the TV schedule back in 2015.
Jesse's a kind of dark character who often only has a dog as a companion. He sees the worst side of humanity often. The series takes great pains to show his alcohol use and problems with temperance -- though he's always professional and cuts back while working.
Back when Tom Selleck was contemplating the end of his CBS show, he’d mentioned wanting to reprise Jesse Stone, and I’m glad to see he was serious about it. Honestly, in more recent months, he’d touted wanting to do something like “a western" as his next role. At 80, he's also past retirement age, so I wasn't so sure such an active character as Stone would actually land on his future resume.
The news hasn't officially been confirmed at this juncture, but it's been added to his IMDB page. So while we must take it with a grain of salt, all things are pointing to getting more from the longtime character. Again, this news is not exactly a surprise, but it’s information I would be very pleased to hear more about. A 10th movie has a nice ring to it.
Doubtless the famous Reagan family dinner scenes will be changing with the new spinoff, but I’m interested to know what a Blue Bloods world will be like without a lot of the mainstays that made the property work so well for CBS. It may not be the only CBS property to receive bad news soon either, as we’re keeping a running tally of all the 2025 canceled shows, and network TV’s spring sweeps are on the way soon.
