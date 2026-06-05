A Former Real Housewives Star Wants Her Estranged Husband To Stop Having Loud Sex

When it comes to Bravo’s Housewives, there’s never a lull in the drama, and Kim Zolciak in particular has seen her share of it with her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann. The couple’s issues have ranged from fake divorce rumors to trouble with the IRS, and the latest accusations from the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star involve Biermann allegedly having sex loud enough for their children to hear.

Kim Zolciak, who appeared on RHOA’s first five seasons before returning as a guest/friend later in its run, made some pretty serious accusations against her estranged husband, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. There are allegations of physical abuse, as well as complaints about Kroy Biermann’s alleged sexual activity. Zolciak said in the documents:

[The kids] have reported on multiple occasions not seeing [Kroy] for hours on end, but hearing him engage in sexual acts with his girlfriend of the moment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said in the documents that Kroy Biermann has been sleeping with several women in recent months, one of whom reportedly stayed at his house and vacationed with their children. (The former couple share four kids ages 12 to 15, as well as Zolciak’s two daughters from previous relationships – Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 24.)

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Kim Zolciak was stripped of custody in early April after reportedly failing to attend court-ordered therapy sessions. Kroy Biermann made accusations at the time that Zolciak was rarely home when she had the kids, but she’s fired back with allegations of her own.

In addition to the loud sex complaints, Zolciak also accused the former Atlanta Falcon in the legal documents of throwing one of their sons over the couch during a heated argument. However, the court-appointed guardian reportedly dismissed the incident, saying the boy was “sizeable for his age.”

The ex-Housewife argued size shouldn’t play into the issue, as he is still a child. This doesn’t sound like the only issue Kim Zolciak has had with the guardian, either. Per court docs, the guardian called her children liars when Zolciak said two of them expressed their wishes regarding their living situation, and she claims the guardian has been made aware of alleged mental, emotional, and physical abuse by Kroy Biermann but, according to Zolciak:

No professionals have sounded an alarm because the abuse did not ‘leave marks.’

She goes on to say in her court filing that the children contact her “constantly” to say they are sick or hungry and need medicine or food.

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Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann married in November 2011 but separated in May 2023 and filed to end their marriage. They called off the divorce just a few months later, but Biermann re-filed for divorce in August following a reported domestic dispute in which Zolciak reportedly said Biermann had suffered a brain injury and Biermann said Zolciak had a gambling issue. It was reported that their younger children had witnessed a number of arguments between the two in the home.

As strange as it sounds for someone to go to the courts regarding their estranged spouse’s sex life, it’s terrible that there are children who are caught up in this ugly custody battle between the RHOA alum and her ex. Hopefully, things will get sorted out in the children’s best interest.

While you won’t find Kim Zolciak there, you can still catch The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 17 on the 2026 TV schedule, with new episodes airing at 8 p.m. ET Sundays on Brave and streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.