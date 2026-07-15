‘People Talk’: RHONY’s Dorinda Medley Reacts To The Golden Life’s Leaks

Some of the best reality shows ever have come to us from the folks at Bravo, namely the Real Housewives franchise. Multiple cities are airing at any time on Bravo (and streaming with a Peacock subscription), and some of them have even inspire content in other networks. Case in point: a number of OGs from Real Housewives are New York are filming a new show for E! called The Golden Life. And Dorinda Medley recently reacted to show information leaking online.

After RHONY was rebooted back in 2022, the original cast has stayed on our TVs through Ultimate Girls Trip and Luann and Sonja's spinoff Welcome to Crappie Lake. But that'll change with The Golden Life, with leaks revealing that they were picking up production after E! allegedly ordered more episodes. Dorinda addressed this on her show Reality Checked on Radio Andy, saying:

Well, I don't know if you saw this, but this piece of news I'm actually involved in, and boy, it's gotten a lot of, someone blabbermouth, and they said, ‘The Real Housewives of New York OG cast headed back to New York as network orders extra episodes.’

It sounds like Dorinda Medley has a good attitude about the leaks, which is a very zen way of dealing with this unique challenge. There are high expectations for The Golden Life given how beloved the cast is, which is why there's enough interest that leaks are coming out. And it sounds like the call might be coming from inside the house.

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The Housewife turned Traitors star went on to speak about why these leaks are happening, citing just how many people are working on the production of the new E! series. She offered:

I had to run down my whole list because they called each of us and said, ‘Did you?’ I'm like, ‘No.’ You know what the problem is with trying to keep these things quiet, at this point, and I'm not confirming that tonight. I'm just saying when they're making plans to do all this, so forget about the cast. There's so many hands, you know, location people, producers, camera people, assistant producers, assistants, that at any point when you're trying to put together a production, especially, you know, whatever town it's in, people talk.

She's got a point. Add in the way the ladies are photographed by people when they're filming in public, and it's hard to keep things under wraps. And this is only the latest example of the Bravo-verse suffering from leaks.

During the heights of Summer House's popularity last season footage leaked online of the reunion. Bravo launched an investigation into the matter since it was spoiling such a pivotal part of the season. Obviously the stakes are not as high for The Golden Life, but longtime RHONY fans are excited about seeing the cast back together. Dorinda Medley continued her thoughts on the leaks by saying:

People go home and talk to their wives, they talk to their friends, they talk at the bar at night. You cannot almost, you can't contain it. But the nice thing was is we had a really positive response to it.

Like I said, there's definitely hype surrounding this new show, even if the Real Housewives of New York City ladies are moving to a different network. So while the leaks aren't ideal, they're at least showing how much fans are invested in this group of reality TV icons.

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The Golden Life doesn't currently have a release date yet, but Real Housewives fans can currently watch new episodes of Atlanta and Orange County weekly as part of the 2026 TV schedule.