Drake And Josh Apparently Didn't Make Josh Peck As Rich As Some Fans May Think
By Carly Levy published
It’s gonna take some time to realize… Drake & Josh didn’t make Josh Peck rich.
Drake & Josh was a hit Nickelodeon show, which followed the comedic adventures of two stepbrothers. The series ran for four seasons and even aired two TV films. With that, you may think that the popular Nick sitcom generated some massive revenue for those involved. Although, it turns out that's not actually the case, as co-lead star Josh Peck reveals that the series did not make him nearly as rich as his fans might think.
Don't get it twisted, there are plenty of child stars who earn big bucks for TV roles. For example, THR reported in 2010 that the highest-paid child star at the time, then-17-year-old Angus T. Jones, was making $300,000 per episode for his work on Two and a Half Men -- TV's top sitcom at the time. Things were very different for Josh Peck, though, as he revealed his past income while on the Trading $ecrets podcast:
Sure, you can make a very good living as an actor, but that doesn’t always mean you're totally covered for years to come. Later in the interview, the Amanda Show alum shared how his wages impacted his and his mother's living situation at that time:
He's far from the only child actor not to be paid a massive sum for a hit series. For example, you would think Miley Cyrus would've been paid more than anybody for playing the titular role in Hannah Montana. However, there were others who were actually paid more than Cyrus. There are certain factors that need to be considered when analyzing these seemingly lower-expected-sums, such as the fact that some younger actors aren't as savvy when it comes to contracts.
Still, the Turner & Hooch star seems to be doing quite well for himself. Right now, he has a recurring role on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father and has released a memoir called Happy People Are Annoying. He's also guest-starring on iCarly Season 2, reuniting with former Drake & Josh co-star Miranda Cosgrove in the process.
While he's still close to his on-screen stepsister, the same can't be said for Drake Bell. The Grandfathered alum also appeared on the podcast BFFs and discussed the ugly feud he had with Bell. When the star got married, Bell was not invited to the wedding, leading to a bit of controversy. While it appeared that the two patched things up after that, Josh Peck was recently asked if he and Bell were still friends to which he responded, “Not really. No.” (Doesn’t look like Peck will be hollering “Hug me, brother!” anytime soon.)
But regardless of any strained relationships, pay discrepancies or even the demolition of the show's iconic house, Josh Peck is still thriving, and longtime Nick fans still appreciate his work on the beloved sitcom. You can currently watch episodes of Drake &Josh with your Paramount+ subscription or a Hulu subscription.
