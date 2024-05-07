Drew Carey Discusses The One ‘Mistake’ Bob Barker Made With The Price Is Right That He’s Going To Avoid

Despite The Price is Right still being one of the best game shows ever, Drew Carey was still nervous about taking over for Bob Barker and hoping that it wouldn’t get canceled. Now, almost 17 years later, Carey is still going strong, and he revealed the one mistake Barker made that he won’t be making, and I can’t say I blame him.

The late Barker gave Carey advice when he took over The Price is Right, telling him to "make it your own show." Even though Barker is arguably one of the best game show hosts of all time, Carey spoke to ET about his predecessor and the one mistake that he made that he doesn’t plan on repeating, at least not any time soon:

I'm not going anywhere. I think Bob made a mistake by retiring. I'm not gonna make that same mistake. As long as my heart is ticking and they want me to be on the show, I think I'm gonna do The Price is Right. I just love it.

Barker was 84 years old when he chose to retire, and it surely is a remarkable feat considering he had been hosting since he was 49. At the time of his retirement, it was hard to imagine anyone else stepping into his shoes, but Carey has been doing a pretty good job over the last nearly two decades. At 65 years old, it sounds like he has no plans on leaving at any point in the future. In fact, it’s possible he could be filming until the day he dies.

Even though Drew Carey is adamant about filming The Price is Right for as long as possible, plans could still change in the future, whether for personal or professional reasons. Fans never saw fellow game show host Pat Sajak retiring, or at least they probably hoped he wouldn’t. Now, Wheel of Fortune is preparing to say goodbye to Sajak and hello to Ryan Seacrest. The body can only take so much when you get older, but for now, fans won’t have to worry about saying so long to Carey, because he's excited to keep working for as long as he can.

Meanwhile, as Carey continues to host The Price is Right for who knows how much longer, fans will be able to look forward to many more insane moments on the long-running game show. For example, we could see moments like a contestant celebrating so hard they dislocated their shoulder or one like the time someone didn’t even know how to leave the Price is Right stage, again. As long as the show continues to air, we'll get fun moments like this, and Carey will be there every step of the way. Honestly, I can’t imagine the show without him.

It's exciting to know that Drew Carey will be hosting The Price is Right for years to come. And fans can see him in action now by tuning in to CBS on weekdays throughout the 2024 TV schedule.