Does Ryan Seacrest Feel Pressure About Taking Over Wheel Of Fortune For Pat Sajak? ‘He’s Incredible’

A date has been set for Pat Sajak’s final episode of Wheel of Fortune , as he prepares to step away from the big wheel after more than four decades as its host. The big goodbye will happen on June 7, marking the end of an era for one of the best TV game shows ever . It all must be getting very real for incoming host Ryan Seacrest — who was chosen to begin serving as host in Season 42 this fall — and you better believe he’s feeling the pressure of replacing the “incredible” Sajak.

Ryan Seacrest has shown nothing but enthusiasm for the upcoming gig, as he will become Wheel of Fortune ’s first new full-time host since Pat Sajak’s debut in 1981 (when Seacrest, incidentally, was just 8 years old). But with that excitement comes a huge responsibility, and Seacrest understands the significance of following one of the best game show hosts of all time. He told People :

Well, no one can ever do what Pat has done. He is incredible. He has made that show just something so very special for so long, and he has done such a seamless, remarkable job, so no one can be him. So do I feel pressure? Sure. People love watching him. I want them to keep love watching it, and I hope to do a great job as well.

Given how much of a relationship Pat Sajak has developed with his home viewers over the years, replacing him is certainly a tall order. However, If anyone is qualified to succeed him, it would definitely be Ryan Seacrest, who brings a ton of experience from his decades of big hosting gigs .

The American Idol host also understands how important Wheel of Fortune is to families, adding:

I've been watching the show all my life, and I've been watching it as much as I can as an adult and as a child. I think that this is a show that means so much to a lot of people. It's a part of their lives, they like to get together at the end of the day and try and solve the puzzles. And for me, it's a chance to give away cash and prizes and work with the legendary Vanna White.

Giving away money does sound like a pretty fun way to spend a workday, and in fact, that’s the part of the job that Pat Sajak and Vanna White said makes Wheel of Fortune “ the best show to work on on television .”

Lucky for Ryan Seacrest, he’ll continue to have support from the game show’s other employee of 40-plus years, as Vanna White decided not to join her “ TV husband ” in retirement. The famed letter-turner restructured her contract for the first time in nearly two decades, agreeing to stay with the show at least through the 2025-26 season.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest may not have the longevity of her and Pat Sajak's working relationship, but things seemed to get off to a smooth start, as onlookers witnessed the pair shooting promos for Wheel of Fortune's 42nd season, saying they had natural chemistry together.