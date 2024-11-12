Dune: Prophecy’s First Episodes Have Screened, And Critics Mostly Agree On HBO’s ‘Frequently Stellar’ Prequel Series
Dive into the Bene Gesserit.
Dune: Part Two was one of the highlights of the 2024 movie schedule, so it’s no surprise that fans are thrilled about having a series to bridge the gap while we wait for more updates about Dune 3. The HBO prequel series Dune: Prophecy is set 10,000 years before the birth of Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides and follows Valya and Tula Harkonnen as they establish the fabled sisterhood of the Bene Gesserit. Critics got a chance to screen four of the series’ six episodes, and they seem generally pleased with the origin story.
Dune: Prophecy premieres on HBO and streaming with a Max subscription on November 17, where Emily Watson and Olivia Williams will star as the Harkonnen sisters and Travis Fimmel as mysterious soldier Desmond Hart. CinemaBlend’s own Mike Reyes has seen the initial episodes and thinks with this cast and HBO’s penchant for world-building, it’s going to make the long wait for Dune Messiah a little easier. In his words:
Chase Hutchinson of The Wrap agrees Prophecy will be welcomed by fans of the franchise when it hits the 2024 TV schedule, but is also accessible enough for those unfamiliar with Denis Villeneuve’s expansive world. An early exposition dump allows for the sisters’ story to then unfold naturally. In conclusion, Hutchinson says:
Belen Edwards of Mashable also mentions that the series really starts to sing once you get past the exposition, and fans are treated to a deeper understanding of the Bene Gesserit and the world around it. Plus, don’t count out the occasional sandworm visit. Edwards continues:
Ben Travers of IndieWire grades the series a C, admitting that while the story is “strange and mysterious,” Dune: Prophecy feels like an attempt to replicate Game of Thrones, and it’s unclear if the series has any staying power. The critic writes:
Amy West of GamesRadar says while there are flashes of what made the Dune movies so popular, Prophecy largely falls short, despite a sensational performance from Olivia Williams. The series is weighed down by too many characters and an overly complex world that is — contrary to what another critic thinks — completely closed off to anyone new to the story. West gives the series 2 out of 5 stars, writing:
With critics having seen four of the six episodes of Dune: Prophecy, it sounds like there’s plenty here for fans to dig into as we wait for the franchise’s further expansion. Rotten Tomatoes currently has the series at 74% from 27 reviews, so there’s been an overall positive takeaway. Be sure to check it out for yourself, as the series kicks off at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, November 17, on HBO and streaming on Max.
